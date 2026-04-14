Strait of Hormuz Blockade: Iran's Last Stand and the Global Energy Crisis

The US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's last strategic leverage, intensifies the global energy crisis and risks escalating the conflict. This news piece details the implications of the blockade, including potential ramifications on global oil supplies, China-US relations, and international law.

Former diplomat Lawrence Anderson from the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies asserts that control of the critical Strait of Hormuz is Iran 's last remaining strategic advantage in the ongoing conflict. This follows President Donald Trump's declaration of a blockade on the vital waterway over the weekend. Iran , having suffered significant military setbacks including damage to its armed forces, drone and missile stockpiles, and political/military leadership, as well as setbacks in its uranium enrichment program, now relies on this control. By declaring a large stretch of the strait a hazardous area, Iran has effectively shut down approximately 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, utilizing sea mines and the threat of attacks to exert its influence. The final oil tankers to transit the strait before the war are expected to make their deliveries imminently, marking a crucial moment in the deepening global energy crisis .

The naval blockade, if successfully enforced, would shift the initiative back to the United States, effectively neutralizing Iran's power to dictate passage through the strait. This includes removing Tehran's ability to extract fees for safe passage through its territorial waters and preventing the flow of weapons and other assistance to Iran by sea. Moreover, the US aims to prevent China, the largest buyer of oil passing through the strait, from benefiting from a steady supply of energy exports. This could serve as leverage in upcoming negotiations between the US and China, especially with the summit between Presidents Xi Jinping and Trump looming in May. Iran's actions, controlling the strait, were an attempt to prolong negotiations, hoping to weaken US resolve and secure a deal that would enable Iran to rebuild its military and nuclear capabilities. The US, however, is determined to enforce stringent terms or resume the war. The US Navy has deployed destroyers, drones, and helicopters to clear mines in the strait, with Gulf states, France, and the United Kingdom expected to join the mine-clearing operation. Despite Iranian threats, no attacks have been launched against these forces.

Even with limited military resources, Iran could still challenge the US blockade or launch attacks on Israel or Gulf states. A further concern is Iran's potential closure of Bab el-Mandeb, a key entry point to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal, as retaliation. Saudi Arabia is reportedly urging the US to lift the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz to avoid such consequences. The US blockade will likely face opposition from countries willing to pay fees or receive preferential treatment for being friendly to Iran, such as China, Russia, and Iraq. The US has threatened to interdict vessels that have paid tolls to Iran, which is viewed as recognition of Iran's control over passage through the strait. However, there is no confirmation on how the US will act in this matter. Collecting tolls and asserting control over international waterways are illegal acts, violating the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). No country has the right to restrict passage, transit rights, demand permission or charge fees in international waterways, including the Straits of Malacca, Taiwan, and the South China Sea. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other leaders have clarified why Singapore will not compromise on its stance regarding Iran, The irreconcilable differences, the Iran’s nuclear program, is viewed as both essential for survival by Tehran and a threat by Washington. Collecting tolls in the Strait of Hormuz is seen as a way to fund this. The blockade could force Iran to make further concessions on its nuclear program. During the failed weekend negotiations, Iran was prepared to suspend its nuclear activity for up to five years, in a counterproposal to the 20 years sought by the US.





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