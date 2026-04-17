Strait of Hormuz Passage Declared Fully Open for Commercial Vessels Amid Ceasefire

Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister announced the complete reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for all commercial vessels, aligning with a ceasefire in Lebanon. The declaration led to a significant drop in global oil prices, with Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate futures experiencing substantial declines. The move by Iran signals a de-escalation in regional tensions and aims to ensure smooth maritime trade through this critical oil chokepoint. The announcement comes after a period of heightened concern regarding potential disruptions in the region.

In a significant development signaling a potential de-escalation of regional tensions, Iran's Foreign Affairs Minister, Abbas Araghchi, declared on Friday, April 17, 2026, that passage for all commercial vessels through the vital Strait of Hormuz is now completely open. This announcement, made via a post on the social media platform X, was explicitly linked to the prevailing ceasefire in Lebanon, suggesting a coordinated effort to stabilize the broader geopolitical landscape.

Araghchi stated, 'The passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran.' This assurance aims to alleviate concerns that have been simmering regarding the security of maritime trade in one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.

The implications of this declaration were immediately apparent in global energy markets. Following Minister Araghchi's announcement, oil prices experienced a sharp decline, plunging by approximately 9 percent and building upon previous losses. Brent crude futures dropped by US$8.46, or 8.5 percent, to US$90.93 a barrel at 1pm GMT. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by US$8.87, or 9.4 percent, to US$85.82 a barrel. This significant downward trend in oil prices underscores the market's sensitivity to any perceived threats to the flow of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

The context for this declaration is important to note. Images from April 13, 2026, taken in the port of Qeshm island, Iran, show damage to a fishing pier attributed by local witnesses to several recent airstrikes during a US-Israel military campaign. While the file photo from AP by Asghar Besharati provides a visual backdrop of potential regional friction, Minister Araghchi's statement implies a shift towards stabilizing the maritime environment. The opening of the Strait is intended to ensure unimpeded access for commercial shipping, a crucial element for global economic stability.

The Iranian government, through its Ports and Maritime Organization, had previously announced coordinated routes for maritime traffic. This latest pronouncement reaffirms and broadens the accessibility of these routes for commercial vessels, indicating a commitment to facilitating regular trade flows. The timing of this declaration, concurrent with a ceasefire in Lebanon, suggests a strategic effort to manage regional security concerns and prevent spillover effects that could jeopardize vital trade arteries. The international community will be closely observing the sustained implementation of this open passage policy and its impact on regional diplomacy and energy markets.





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