Strait of Hormuz Standoff: Navigational Rights and Global Trade at Risk

Tara Davenport of the NUS Centre for International Law highlights the critical importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the dangers posed by Iran's actions. The standoff underscores the fragility of international navigation rights and the potential for widespread economic disruption if crucial maritime chokepoints are compromised. The piece delves into the legal framework governing straits used for international navigation, including the principles of innocent passage and transit passage, and examines Iran's contested position on these laws.

The escalating tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global maritime chokepoint, have brought into sharp focus the delicate balance of international law and national interests. Iran's restrictive measures on shipping and its demand for transit tolls present a compromise that Singapore, a nation heavily reliant on open sea lanes, cannot afford to accept, according to Tara Davenport from the NUS Centre for International Law .

The ongoing US-Iran war has transformed the Strait of Hormuz into a focal point of conflict, with Iran imposing restrictions on maritime traffic, including a controversial move to permit transit only for vessels not utilizing Iranian ports after talks failed. This volatile situation is further exacerbated by the presence of naval mines in shipping routes, significantly increasing the inherent dangers of passage. The Strait of Hormuz is not an isolated case of strategic maritime importance. The world's seaborne trade, responsible for over 80 percent of global commerce, relies on several vital arteries known as straits used for international navigation under international law. Among these are the Strait of Malacca and Singapore, the Bab el-Mandeb strait connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, and the Strait of Gibraltar, linking the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea. Any disruption to these passages carries profound global economic consequences, with the costs of blocked straits or imposed tolls inevitably manifesting in increased prices at supermarkets, fuel pumps, and in household energy bills. Therefore, upholding the international legal framework governing passage through these straits is not merely a diplomatic nicety but an imperative for the economic well-being of all nations. To understand the current predicament, it is essential to grasp the foundational principles of the law of the sea concerning navigation. Historically, the freedom of navigation on the high seas, areas outside national sovereignty, has been intrinsically linked to the freedom of trade. In territorial seas, where states exercise sovereignty, ships are granted the right of innocent passage, provided their transit does not prejudice the coastal state's peace, good order, or security. While coastal states can regulate innocent passage and even suspend it, this right undergoes a critical modification when applied to straits used for international navigation. Because of their indispensable role in global trade, the right of innocent passage through these straits cannot be suspended. The challenges to these established norms intensified after World War II as coastal states sought to expand their maritime jurisdiction, extending territorial seas from 3 to 12 nautical miles. This expansion encompassed many straits that were previously high seas, bringing them under coastal state sovereignty. Maritime powers feared that this would grant coastal states excessive control over critical chokepoints, leading to potential restrictions on commercial and military vessels. The international community responded by developing the concept of transit passage, a regime that sits between innocent passage and complete freedom of navigation. Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), transit passage guarantees that ships of all nations have the right to continuously and unimpeded passage through straits used for international navigation. This right is non-suspendable. Strait states retain the authority to regulate transit passage only in specific areas outlined in UNCLOS, such as ensuring navigational safety and preventing pollution. However, they are explicitly prohibited from denying passage or levying tolls solely for the right of transit, although charges for specific services rendered to ships are permissible. The Strait of Hormuz, situated within the territorial seas of Iran and Oman, is recognized as a strait used for international navigation. While Oman is a signatory to UNCLOS, Iran is not. Despite Iran's non-party status, it is generally considered bound by the transit passage regime due to its widespread acceptance and consistent application by the international community, establishing it as customary international law. Iran, however, maintains that it is not bound, arguing that the transit passage regime does not constitute customary international law and has consistently objected to its application. Regardless of this disagreement, Iran remains obligated under pre-UNCLOS customary international law principles, which stipulate that states bordering straits used for international navigation cannot prohibit, impede, or suspend the innocent passage of ships. Furthermore, the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States triggers a distinct and older body of law: the law of naval warfare. This legal framework affirms that the peacetime right of transit passage, as established under UNCLOS, does not cease to exist even in times of armed conflict, underscoring the continued importance of unimpeded maritime movement





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