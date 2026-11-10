Strait of Hormuz Tanker Strikes Continue Despite Iran War De-escalation Bets

Attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy sites continue despite market bets on de-escalation, with 37 ships attacked in October alone.

Despite market bets on a de-escalation in the Iran war, new evidence has emerged in recent days of strikes on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on energy infrastructure across the Middle East. On Tuesday, November 10, crude prices fell to two-month lows after US officials downplayed the need for additional military action against Iran. Analysts linked the shift to a more conciliatory tone from President Donald Trump since the Republicans lost the November 3 midterm elections.

Maritime attacks, however, show little sign of easing. According to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 37 ships were attacked in October, the highest monthly total since the start of the war. Reports of violence in the strait have continued into November, challenging the idea that energy markets can rely on a quick end to the conflict.

Also read Trump Signals Halt to Iran Strikes as Oil Markets React to Hormuz Tensions

How Tanker Strikes and Naval Blockade Unfold

Videos posted on social media on Sunday, November 8, and verified by Reuters showed a Navig8 tanker on fire near the coast of Oman. An image captured by the European Union's Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite on the same day showed a large cloud of black smoke at the same location. The vessel was one of three tankers hit on Sunday for using 'unauthorised routes' through the strait, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, which cited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The tanker is managed by Navig8 and majority owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services. Neither company replied to emailed Reuters requests for comment. Separately, US forces continued to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports. US Central Command said that a US military aircraft fired on and disabled a cargo vessel flagged in St Kitts that tried to leave regional waters after visiting an Iranian port on Saturday, November 7.

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The International Maritime Organization has confirmed 130 incidents in the region since the conflict began in late February, most of them attacks, with at least 25 seafarers killed. On Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency, known as UKMTO, said another tanker was struck northeast of Oman's Lima. UKMTO did not say who was responsible for that strike.

Environmental Damage and Regional Infrastructure Attacks

Attacks in the strait have caused environmental harm, with oil leaking from damaged tankers. A video shared on social media on Monday, November 9, and verified by Reuters showed oil reaching the shores of Oman. Satellite imagery showed oil spills off the coasts of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The Omani government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Tuesday about the video.

Energy infrastructure and civilian facilities elsewhere in the region have also come under attack. Iran and its regional allies have struck targets including the offices of Saudi Aramco, which Reuters describes as the world's largest oil company. Video verified by Reuters showed damage to Aramco's office building in Riyadh following Houthi-claimed missile strikes on November 8. The Saudi Energy Ministry said a building belonging to Aramco in Riyadh had been targeted in an attempted attack. Debris caused limited damage, and there were no injuries or fatalities.

Competing Accounts of Responsibility in the Strait

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a separate statement that two tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines on the 'unauthorized route' in the strait. That account places the blame on the vessels' routing choices and on mines rather than on direct strikes, a contrast with the earlier IRIB report on the Navig8 tanker. Reuters has not independently attributed the mine explosions in the sources provided.

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The gap between US de-escalation signals and continuing maritime incidents remains central to the story. US officials have downplayed the need for further military action, while US forces keep the blockade in place and the attacks in the strait have continued into November. Neither Navig8 nor ADNOC Logistics & Services has publicly responded to Reuters inquiries about the tanker fire.