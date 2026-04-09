Strait of Hormuz: Unrestricted Passage Vital for Global Economy, Say UAE and Singapore

Leading voices from the UAE and Singapore emphasize the importance of maintaining unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions rise amid the US-Israeli war on Iran. They condemn any attempts to control or weaponize the critical waterway.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, in a strongly worded statement on LinkedIn, addressed the ongoing crisis surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of unrestricted navigation through the vital waterway. His remarks come amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, fueled by the US-Israeli war on Iran, and followed a similar stance taken by Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

The backdrop to this is the disruption of the global energy market, with the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil and gas transport, at the heart of the crisis. Before the conflict, approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas passed through this strait. Al Jaber, also the managing director and group CEO of the UAE’s state oil giant ADNOC, articulated a firm stance against any attempts to control or weaponize the strait. He directly countered statements from Iran, which had indicated that passage through the waterway would be subject to permission, conditions, and political leverage. He argued that such actions constitute coercion and undermine the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation, a principle essential for global trade and economic stability. He highlighted that the strait is a natural passage governed by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees transit as a right, not a privilege. He underscored the urgency of the situation, particularly for Asia, where 80 percent of waiting cargoes are bound and half the world's population resides. Furthermore, Al Jaber called for the strait to be opened fully, unconditionally, and without restriction, emphasizing that energy security and global economic stability hinge on this. The comments came after Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, stated that the country will not negotiate for safe passage through the strait. Singapore's position, echoing Al Jaber's sentiments, reinforces the importance of the right of transit passage, not a privilege that can be granted, withheld, or tolled. He stated that the Strait of Hormuz, like the Strait of Malacca and the Strait of Singapore, is a waterway used for international navigation. This right is also codified in the UNCLOS, to which Singapore is a signatory. \The debate has intensified due to the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, leading to disruptions in the global energy market and significant challenges for countries dependent on maritime trade. Iran has indicated it may reopen the waterway in a limited capacity under its control and may also seek to charge a fee for transiting ships under a permanent peace deal. The situation has prompted reactions from various countries, including Malaysia, which has emphasized its strong international relations, particularly its ties with Iran. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted how these relationships have facilitated passage for Malaysian-owned vessels. Malaysia's Foreign Ministry confirmed that the first of seven Malaysian-owned commercial vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz has been able to secure passage. The statement came a day after the Iranian embassy in Malaysia's announcement, 'We had said that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not forget its friends,' the embassy posted on social media platform X. This is a crucial instance of how international diplomacy and established relationships affect the movement of trade during geopolitical challenges.\The global implications of the situation are far-reaching. The potential for disruption to the flow of oil and gas through the Strait of Hormuz has significant ramifications for energy prices and economic stability worldwide. Any restriction or weaponization of this vital waterway could set a dangerous precedent, undermining the principle of freedom of navigation that underpins global trade. The international community is closely watching the developments, with various stakeholders emphasizing the importance of upholding international law and ensuring the free passage of vessels through the strait. The stances taken by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber and Vivian Balakrishnan reflects a shared view about the importance of international law and freedom of navigation. They both underline the role of international collaboration and the need for diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and maintain stability in the global energy market. The commitment to upholding the principles of UNCLOS and international maritime law is evident in their statements. This unified approach could influence regional diplomacy and international efforts to address the crisis and prevent any future disruptions to the global trade. The statements come at a crucial time, highlighting the complex intersection of geopolitics, energy security, and international law in an increasingly volatile global environment, emphasizing the crucial need to protect and uphold the freedom of navigation and the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means





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