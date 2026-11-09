Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship arrested in Singapore after operator ran out of money

The Villa Vie Odyssey was arrested in Singapore on Sunday after its US-based operator suspended operations in Cambodia, leaving around 200 passengers to disembark. The ship is anchored at Changi General Purpose Anchorage as creditors manage crew welfare.

A cruise ship left stranded in Southeast Asia after its US-based operator ran out of money has been arrested in Singapore, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said on Monday.

The Odyssey was arrested after arriving on Sunday from Cambodia. The MPA said the vessel was placed under arrest pursuant to a court order. It did not give further details. The agency said the crew onboard are reported to be well, and arrangements for their welfare and wellbeing are being managed by the vessel's creditors.

Also read Manchester United Rescue Point With Chaotic 4-4 Draw Against Aston Villa

There are no passengers on board. A list of arrested vessels on the SG Courts website showed the Odyssey was arrested on Sunday morning at Changi General Purpose Anchorage. Law firm Helmsman LLC is named as the arresting solicitor. It is unclear whom the firm represents.

Advertisement

Villa Vie Residences Suspends Operations

The arrest follows the operator's suspension of operations in October. Villa Vie Residences announced on Oct 27 that it was suspending operations of the Odyssey, two years after it set sail. The operator cited extraordinary increases in fuel costs due to the US-Israel war with Iran as the reason for stopping operations. On Oct 28, more than 200 passengers were given just seven hours to pack their bags and disembark from the cruise in Cambodia.

The ship then left with no passengers and around 50 crew, according to Taing Sochitkrishna, head of the Sihanoukville tourism department. He said around 100 passengers remained in Cambodia, while the others largely flew to other destinations in the region. The ship had carried 203 guests and 156 crew. Operator Villa Vie said the per-cabin monthly fuel expenses had gone from an average of US$1,800 to an estimated US$6,000 to US$8,000 in parts of Asia.

The Odyssey was built in 1993 and operated by several cruise lines under different names before the Covid-19 pandemic. It was acquired by Villa Vie Residences in 2023. The cruise had been billed as an affordable voyage around the world in which passengers could buy or rent rooms for a holiday or for life. Odyssey began its voyage from Northern Ireland in October 2024.

Passengers Paid High Fees For Cruise

It had promised a three-and-a-half-year continuous voyage where passengers could rent or purchase rooms on board while it travels to more than 150 countries, according to its website. Some passengers reportedly said they had paid more than $300,000 for a suite for the lifetime of the vessel. Some passengers said they sold everything they had to pay for the cruise. One supplier is said to be owed approximately US$500,000 by operator Villa Vie Residences.

Advertisement

It is unclear if the same supplier had hired the law firm to detain the liner. The ship was later taken over by a lender and moved from Cambodia to Singapore ahead of a possible auction, CBS News reported on Nov 1. According to the SG Courts website, MPA, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and the Police Coast Guard must be notified when a vessel is arrested.

A ship arrest is a legal process in which a vessel is detained by court order to secure a maritime claim.