Strategic Discipline Drives AI Value: Lessons from Enterprise Leaders

Executives from DBS, Grab, and SingPost reveal why focused AI portfolios and robust data architecture outperform scattered pilot programs in extracting real business value.

Senior executives from leading Asian enterprises emphasized that strategic discipline and focused investment, rather than sheer spending or volume of programs, distinguish artificial intelligence trailblazers from the rest. A panel featuring leaders from DBS Bank, Standard Chartered, SingPost, Grab, SBS Transit, and Singapore General Hospital outlined how organizational alignment and architectural readiness determine AI success.

Portfolio Approach Drives Strategic AI Value

Chakarajan stated that companies extracting the most value from artificial intelligence are not the ones running the most programs, noting that the gap is explained by strategic discipline and the willingness to focus rather than technology or spend. He illustrated the cost of unfocused investment with a bank he had advised, where a tightly defined AI strategy covering three priorities unraveled as individual departments lobbied for their own use cases. Eventually, there were 25 programs that were started, leading to a lack of clarity because the organization ended up doing everything.

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The trailblazer model treats AI investment as a portfolio rather than a pipeline, categorizing initiatives into no-regret moves, options, and asymmetric bets. No-regret moves address certain-value applications, options preserve infrastructure flexibility for an uncertain future, and asymmetric bets cover high-risk, high-upside initiatives where the downside is affordable. The allocation between these three categories depends on risk appetite, with more conservative organizations directing 60% to 70% toward no-regret moves.

Trailblazers also spend more in absolute terms, but do so with intent, investing heavily despite not having absolute certainty over value realization. Chakarajan said that a lot of the ones who are actually delivering value and uptake actually invest a lot more, emphasizing that they are not putting in money without intention. This approach contrasts with organizations that scatter resources across numerous unconnected pilots that fail to integrate into core business operations.

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Architecture Readiness and Silo Management

Chakarajan stated that neither the number nor the ambition of AI initiatives matters if the underlying architecture is not ready to support them, identifying enterprise architecture and data architecture as the two critical foundations required for successful implementation. SingPost inherited a cloud environment running across multiple platforms without a coherent strategy, but Pathross has since consolidated everything onto a single tech stack. Pathross has 16 AI projects underway built on a deliberately rebuilt foundation rather than accumulated technical debt.

Deepika Kalyanaraman, global head of structured credit sales and origination at Standard Chartered, was blunt about what most organizations get wrong regarding the lifecycle of artificial intelligence projects. She stated that pilots should be probably killed a bit faster than they are, questioning what is actually going to be in production and what is going to be used. This mindset shift is essential for preventing resource wastage on initiatives that do not scale.

Shobana Sankar, group business development director at Grab, said the problem runs deeper than the number of pilots, noting that without shared goals, measurable metrics, and accountable owners, even a focused AI program fails to generate cross-functional value. She said that AI does not solve any organizational silos and will continue to exist, especially as the organization grows, potentially making it worse if used in the wrong way without the right context. Grab recently faced this issue when a data scientist fed an entire partnership contract into an internal AI platform rather than asking the business team a straightforward question.

The tool generated a close to 10-page clause-by-clause analysis but lacked the negotiation history and business context that would have made the output useful. Chen and her legal counsel ended up spending more time responding to the report than the original question would have taken to answer, highlighting the inefficiency of context-free automation.

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Real-World Impact and Strategic Prioritization

Anil Mohan, director of the AI Development Office at Singapore General Hospital, said most organizations struggle to prioritize because they treat surface symptoms as separate problems rather than tracing them to a common root. He explained that organizations think they are solving 10,000 problems, but are actually solving 10,000 symptoms of three problems, which leads to fragmented and ineffective AI deployment strategies.

Adrian Lee, vice president and head of customer experience and commercial at SBS Transit, made the case for impactful AI through two specific examples. SBS Transit used AI to optimize train timetables to capture regenerative braking energy, squeezing out at least another 5 to 8% in energy savings with no new equipment. It also co-developed what it describes as the world's first real-time sign language virtual assistant for deaf commuters, a social value initiative being exported to the Middle East.

Michael Chakarajan, principal at Kearney who moderated the panel, said the DBS story holds the clearest lesson for organizations trying to scale AI, arguing that companies should never think about automating a horse cart. Instead, what we have to think about is to develop a car, and then how to flourish on it, emphasizing the need for transformative rather than incremental thinking. Chakarajan closed with the clearest prescription, stating that organizations must make AI their big strategic priority and go after these programs as an investor would, ensuring a diversified portfolio and tracking mechanisms are in place to get value out.