Stray Kids to Bring Run It World Tour to North American and European Stadiums in 2027

Stray Kids will expand their Run It world tour in 2027 with stadium shows across North America, Europe and Asia, opening May 16 in Seattle and ending at San Siro in Milan, while Lee Know enlists for military service.

Stray Kids will extend their Run It world tour into North America and Europe in 2027, with stadium shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London, Barcelona and Milan, plus previously announced dates in Asia.

The North American leg opens in Seattle on May 16, 2027, according to promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The tour will culminate in a summer performance at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. In 2027, the group will play larger venues in several regions than it did on the 2025 tour. Members of the K-pop group are set to perform in some of the biggest venues of their careers as the extended Run It world tour moves into more stadiums.

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Stray Kids Set Commercial Milestones

Alongside the Asian shows, Stray Kids is due to perform in a string of stadiums based on the Live Nation schedule. The tour comes after the group has set a series of commercial milestones that put it alongside some of the world's top touring and recording acts. In August 2026, Stray Kids became the first act to see all nine of its chart entries go straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with its mini-album This & That.

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That achievement places the eight-member boy band among the top touring and recording acts worldwide. The group is now preparing for a packed year-end schedule before the tour expands in 2027. We're just really glad that we have the chance and opportunity to go further out and show our performances to the people that are waiting, Bang Chan, who leads the eight-member boy band, said in an interview in Seoul. The Stray Kids leader also discussed possible future collaborations.

He highlighted the Sydney-based hip-hop collective 1300 as a potential creative partner. We're always open, so just give us a call. We could be down to make something, Bang Chan said. Stray Kids will also have to perform without Lee Know, who is due to become the first member to enlist for mandatory South Korean military service in early 2027.

Lee Know Misses Tour For Military Service

Lee Know, 28, will miss the tour after his early-2027 enlistment. The group will continue the Run It tour as eight members during his absence. Australian members Bang Chan and Felix expressed nostalgia for Sydney, where both grew up, and said they missed hanging out on some of the city's beaches. Bang Chan, 29, spoke about the group's connection to Australia and his openness to new creative projects.

The group also faces a busy year-end schedule before the stadium tour begins. Even as the group faces a packed year-end schedule, member Hyunjin said he hoped to make time for a party at Christmas as well as some quieter moments. At Christmas, I want to put on a coat, wrap a scarf snugly around my neck, and walk through the snow listening to carols, the 26-year-old said.

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Then I'd head to an outdoor cafe with a festive Christmas vibe and just sit there quietly with a cup of hot chocolate topped with marshmallows. Stray Kids is an eight-member boy band that has become one of the most successful K-pop acts in the world. The Run It tour follows their 2025 tour and marks a major expansion into larger stadium venues. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is promoting the tour.

Stadium Tour Expands Into North America

The North American leg begins in Seattle on May 16, 2027, with additional shows in Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, London and Barcelona among others. The summer finale at San Siro Stadium in Milan will be one of the biggest shows of their career. The group will also perform in Asia as previously announced.