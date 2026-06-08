Strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, triggers tsunami warnings

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, triggering tsunami warnings and causing widespread damage in the city of General Santos. The quake, which occurred at 7:37 am, was felt across Mindanao and as far away as Indonesia and Malaysia. At least 32 people were reported killed and 134 injured, with many more feared trapped under rubble. The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of quakes each year, but the impact of this disaster is still being assessed.

A road is blocked near the collapsed building after a magnitude 7.8 quake in General Santos , Philippines on June 8. The quake, which triggered tsunami warnings across several countries, hit early in the morning about 20km off Sarangani province, with the tremors felt strongly across Mindanao and 420km away in the city of Manado on the Indonesia n island of Sulawesi.

The Philippines mobilised military and disaster response teams and authorities were verifying preliminary reports of 32 people killed and 134 injured across Mindanao, mostly from falling debris and landslides, according to civil defence officials. Tsunami warnings were cancelled after more than six hours in the southern Philippines, northern Indonesia and the Malaysian state of Sabah on Borneo island, where residents in coastal areas had been told to evacuate immediately to higher ground.

The disaster came eight months after the Philippines suffered its deadliest tremor in 12 years, when a shallow 6.9-magnitude quake hit off the central island of Cebu, killing 79 people. Two powerful quakes struck Mindanao two weeks later, the strongest at a magnitude 7.4. A strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines at about 7.37am on Monday, triggering a tsunami alert.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered an immediate disaster response in Mindanao, an island the size of South Korea, with agencies directed to prepare relief supplies and evacuation centres and be ready for possible rescue operations. The Philippines and Indonesia experience hundreds of quakes each year and sit on tectonically complex parts of the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active belt stretching from South America to the Russian Far East.

Damage to buildings, utilities and infrastructure was still being assessed, but the worst affected area was General Santos, a city of about 700,000 people, where shops and buildings were damaged, some with broken signs and glass, others reduced to piles of concrete and rubble. Video shared by the local government showed the collapse of a building housing a fast food restaurant, with panicked onlookers fleeing as a cloud of dust spread quickly through the air.

One General Santos hospital was evacuated due to concerns about cracks on higher floors. One of the buildings at the city's Notre Dame of Dadiangas University collapsed, but no one was inside. The Philippine seismology agency said there were more than 200 aftershocks, at least nine of those strong and felt across Mindanao, the highest at a magnitude 6.7.

A video shared by one school the moment the quake struck showed a large group of children sitting on the floor swaying rapidly from side to side, some hugging teachers, before fleeing en masse as a makeshift shelter collapsed behind them. Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Sarangani's Alabel town, said the quake occurred during a police flag-raising ceremony, causing some people to faint.

The US Tsunami Warning System said multiple countries could be affected and Australia initially warned of potential tsunami waves on its northern coasts. Japan's meteorological agency issued an advisory and said a tsunami of 0.2 m or lower had been observed, with some disruption to ferries and precautionary beach closures. Only minor damage was reported, according to Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

A tsunami with a wave height up to 0.75 m was detected in some regions in North Sulawesi, where people started moving to safer areas, including residents of the remote Sangihe Islands, among the closest to the Philippines. They are now evacuating to the higher ground... away from the coast, to avoid the potential tsunami, resident Jufry Dalita said, according to state news agency Antara.





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