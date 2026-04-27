Strong Earthquake Shakes Japan's Hokkaido, Prompting Landslide Warnings

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Japan's Hokkaido island on Monday, April 27, with authorities warning of increased landslide risks and potential aftershocks. The quake follows recent seismic activity and a JMA alert about the possibility of a megaquake.

A powerful earthquake struck Japan 's northern island of Hokkaido in the early hours of Monday, April 27, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the Japan ese Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The 6.2-magnitude quake occurred at 5:23 a.m. local time in the southern region of Hokkaido, at a depth of 83 kilometers. While the JMA initially estimated the magnitude at 6.1, it later revised the figure. No tsunami warning was issued, and the USGS indicated that the risk of significant damage or casualties was low due to the sparse population in the affected area, located approximately 200 kilometers east of Sapporo.

However, a JMA official cautioned that the strong shaking had increased the risk of rockfalls and landslides in the region. The agency also warned of a heightened probability of additional earthquakes of similar magnitude in the coming week. This seismic activity follows a magnitude 5.0 earthquake that occurred earlier in the sea, a few hundred kilometers south of Hokkaido.

These tremors come less than a week after the JMA issued a warning about an elevated risk of a megaquake—measuring 8.0 or stronger—following a significant earthquake last Monday. That earlier quake, which shook large buildings in Tokyo, resulted in six reported injuries and triggered 80-centimeter tsunami waves in Iwate, with smaller waves affecting other parts of northern Japan. The JMA subsequently stated that the likelihood of another major earthquake occurring was higher than usual.

Japan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, situated on four major tectonic plates along the western edge of the Pacific Ring of Fire. The nation, home to around 125 million people, experiences approximately 1,500 earthquakes annually, accounting for about 18 percent of the world's seismic activity. The memory of the devastating 9.0-magnitude undersea earthquake in 2011, which triggered a catastrophic tsunami and caused widespread destruction, continues to loom large in the national consciousness.

The 2011 disaster resulted in the deaths or disappearances of around 18,500 people and led to a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. Japan's frequent seismic activity underscores the ongoing challenges the country faces in mitigating the risks associated with natural disasters





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Japan Earthquake Hokkaido Seismic Activity Natural Disasters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wildfires Spread in Northern Japan, Evacuations ExpandedTwo forest fires in Iwate Prefecture, Japan are continuing to spread, prompting evacuation orders for over 3,000 people. The fires, which began on Wednesday, have scorched over 1,176 hectares and remain uncontained despite firefighting efforts.

Read more »

Struck gold: Thai shop discovers $11 thrifted bag from Japan is worth $40kA customer at a shop in Thailand struck gold with a thrifted handbag they brought in for inspection.According to a video posted to Facebook by Wit Lat Krabang Gold Shop on April 21, the customer had paid just 300 baht (S$11.84) for the bag at a second-hand store in Japan.Initially the shop could not determine whether the bag contained real...

Read more »

Firefighters in Japan struggle to contain Iwate blazes with over 3,000 evacuatedTwo forest fires in northern Japan's Iwate Prefecture burned into a fourth day on Saturday as ground and aerial firefighting efforts expanded to more than 1,000 personnel. The blazes are pushing closer to the residential areas of the town of Otsuchi, where about a third of the town's residents were ordered to evacuate.

Read more »

Japan Battles Escalating Wildfires, Thousands EvacuatedFor a fourth day, wildfires continue to burn in Japan, forcing over 3,000 residents to evacuate, particularly in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture. The fires, exacerbated by dry conditions and climate change, have scorched 730 hectares, making it the third-largest forest fire in Japanese history. The situation is especially sensitive for Otsuchi, a town still recovering from the 2011 tsunami.

Read more »

Georgia wildfires that destroyed more than 120 homes continue to threaten residentsTwo wildfires in southeastern Georgia continued to threaten homes and lives on Saturday as officials warned that strong winds could spread the flames...

Read more »

Singapore-Japan Partnership: A 'Key Pillar' as Nations Mark 60 Years of TiesPrime Minister Lawrence Wong highlights the importance of the economic and strategic partnership between Singapore and Japan, commemorating 60 years of diplomatic relations and looking forward to future collaboration in areas like green economies and regional stability.

Read more »