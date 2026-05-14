Struggling to Pay Off Student Loan After Losing Job, Seeking Advice on Reddit

A 27-year-old worker who recently got laid off is sharing her concerns on the r/singaporefi subreddit about how she's going to keep up with her student loan payments without a steady income. She's still owing around S$8,000 on her student bank loan and has to pay about S$680 every month under the repayment plan, with the loan set to mature sometime in the middle of next year. She's been applying for jobs almost every day but hasn't had any luck, and she's worried she won't land a job in time for the next deduction in June.

A 27-year-old worker who recently got laid off is stressing over how she's going to keep up with her student loan payments without a steady income coming in.

She still owes around S$8,000 on her student bank loan and has to pay about S$680 every month under the repayment plan, with the loan set to mature sometime in the middle of next year. She's been applying for jobs almost every day but hasn't had any luck, and she's worried she won't land a job in time for the next deduction in June. She's also considering deferring her payment for a month but was rejected by the bank.

In other news, a 33-year-old man has sparked discussion online after sharing that he spends 10 to 12 hours with his 32-year-old girlfriend during each meetup twice a week, while also footing almost every bill. A video is going viral in Malaysia that shows a vehicle's sudden burst of speed hitting a motorcyclist coming on the other side of a road in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia resulting in the death of the cyclist





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