Struggling with Mother's Control, Singapore Student Seeks Advice Online

A university student in Singapore, feeling trapped by his mother's control over every aspect of his life, asks netizens for advice on how to stop living for her. He reveals his mother's unfulfilled past as the root cause, and commenters offer support and strategies for reclaiming independence.

In Singapore , a university student's plea for help has struck a chord with many netizens. The student, feeling suffocated by his mother's overbearing control, turned to the Reddit forum 'r/asksg' on Sunday, June 7, seeking advice on how to break free.

He described a life where every decision, from the school he attended to the bag he carried and the meals he ate, was dictated by his mother. Even his university course was chosen for him, and he was prevented from joining school activities or spending time with friends, with the justification that such freedoms could wait until he started working full-time.

'I never got to make a single decision in my life,' he wrote. 'I am living my life based on how my mum wants me to. ' The student revealed that his mother's controlling behavior stems from her own unfulfilled life. He described her as 'a wounded woman,' recalling her devastation during his grandmother's funeral, where she spoke of being treated unfairly compared to her brother, of being denied education and opportunities.

Despite understanding her hardships, the student admitted that this empathy does little to ease his frustration.

'How do I start living my own life and stop living my life for my mother? ' he asked. He mentioned that he has tried counseling, but it hasn't helped much, and he begged commentators not to suggest moving out due to personal reasons.

'I don't want to grow up to be as wounded and salty as her,' he added. Netizens responded with empathy and practical advice. One user encouraged him to start ignoring his mother's attempts at control, suggesting that disobedience for the sake of his own happiness is necessary, as long as it is done respectfully.

Another recommended beginning with small, personal decisions where his mother has no direct influence, such as choosing his own lunch at university or enjoying time with friends by framing it as a mandatory academic activity.

'If you want to hang out with friends after lessons, just tell her you have an important project discussion or you need to consult your lecturer,' the commenter wrote. A third commenter, sharing a similar experience, expressed sympathy and noted that moving out had dramatically improved their own life. While the student cannot move out for now, these gestures of support offer a glimmer of hope, emphasizing that reclaiming agency can start with small acts of independence.

The story highlights the complex dynamics of parental control and the struggle for personal autonomy in a culture where filial piety often clashes with individual desires





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