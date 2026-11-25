Tharanyaa Mohan receives prison time for stealing S$400,000 from Corporation Primary School's Ace@Work centre, highlighting urgent need for financial oversight in child care providers.

A Singapore student care supervisor has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for diverting nearly S$400,000 in school fees intended for parents into her personal accounts. Tharanyaa Mohan, aged 35, was convicted of four counts of criminal breach of trust after admitting to misappropriating funds from the Ace@Work student care centre located at Corporation Primary School. The sentencing took place on November 23, marking the conclusion of a case that exposed significant lapses in financial oversight within the organization.

Mohan Misappropriated Funds for Excessive Spending

The prosecution revealed that Tharanyaa Mohan received a total of S$607,005.20 in cash and an additional S$11,709 through bank transfers directly into her personal financial accounts during the period in question. Despite collecting these substantial sums, she deposited only S$75,045 into the official accounts of Ace@Work. Furthermore, she failed to provide a valid explanation for why S$1,485 from parents' cheques was transferred into her private accounts instead of the center's coffers.

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Deputy Public Prosecutors Timothy Ong and Kamen Chiang presented bank records that highlighted the supervisor's lavish lifestyle, which far exceeded her legitimate earnings. The financial trails showed regular, substantial payments to Moon Active, Zalora, and Foodpanda, demonstrating that the misappropriated money was used for personal consumption and excessive spending. The prosecution argued that these expenditures were inconsistent with her income level and constituted clear evidence of financial misconduct.

Legal Teams Debate Sentence Length and Mitigation

The defense team, led by lawyer Terence Hua of Rex Legal Law Corporation, requested a reduced sentence ranging from 18 months to two years. Mr. Hua cited several mitigating factors on behalf of Tharanyaa Mohan, including her recent divorce, ongoing family court proceedings, and the severe psychological toll resulting from prolonged legal troubles. Additionally, the defense noted that she had been declared bankrupt in July 2025, suggesting that a lengthy prison term might not yield further financial recovery for victims.

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However, the prosecution sought a harsher penalty, arguing for a term between four years and four months and five years' imprisonment. They emphasized the significant amount of money involved and the breach of trust by an employee entrusted with handling sensitive parent payments. The court had to weigh the severity of the financial loss against the personal circumstances presented by the defense to determine an appropriate punitive measure.

Judge Highlights Need for Financial Controls

Distict Judge John Ng delivered the final verdict, acknowledging the significant amount of money involved in the case. He expressed deep sympathy for the owners of Ace@Work, who were forced to bear the financial consequences of their employee's actions. The judge emphasized that this case serves as a critical reminder for all organizations handling parents' money to implement robust checks, conduct regular account reviews, and ensure that more than one person oversees payment processing to prevent such breaches.

The impact of this case has already altered the service provision at Corporation Primary School. Ace@Work is no longer the designated student care provider for the institution. The school has since transitioned to a new vendor, with Nascans now listed as the official partner. This shift underscores the operational ripple effects of financial mismanagement within educational support services.

Prosecution Prioritizes Civil Proceedings Over Compensation

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution made a strategic decision not to seek a formal compensation order from the court. This choice was made because civil proceedings regarding the missing money are already underway in a separate legal arena. By allowing civil courts to handle the financial restitution, the legal system avoids double-jurisdiction issues while ensuring that the victims can pursue their financial claims independently.

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This ruling highlights the complex interplay between criminal punishment and civil recovery in cases of embezzlement. While the criminal court focuses on punishing the breach of trust, the civil courts remain the primary avenue for victims to seek monetary recovery. The outcome of these civil proceedings will determine whether the misappropriated funds can be reclaimed from the defendant's assets.

Similar Case Involves Domestic Helper Stealing Over S$217,000

In a separate but legally comparable case involving a betrayal of employer trust, a domestic helper was also sentenced for significant theft. Raguindin Alma Bassig, a 47-year-old Philippine national, admitted to two counts of theft by a servant. She was sentenced to three years and two months in jail, with three other similar charges taken into consideration during the sentencing process.

Over a period of four years, Raguindin Alma Bassig stole more than S$217,000 in cash and valuable jewelry from her employers. The stolen proceeds were reportedly used to purchase high-value assets, including condominium units, vehicles, and farmland in the Philippines. Despite the conviction, the stolen money and jewelry have yet to be recovered, leaving the victims without financial restitution for their losses.

These two concurrent cases illustrate the critical importance of financial vigilance and background checks in positions of trust. Whether in student care centers or private households, the mismanagement or theft of funds by employees can have devastating financial and emotional impacts on victims. The legal outcomes serve as a stern warning to both employers and employees regarding the consequences of financial dishonesty.