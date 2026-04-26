Student's Close Call: Boy Runs into Path of Vehicle in Bukit Batok

Dashcam footage captures a secondary school student running into the path of an oncoming vehicle in Bukit Batok, narrowly avoiding a collision. The incident sparks discussion about pedestrian safety and the importance of road awareness, especially near bus stops. Road fatality numbers are also on the rise.

A secondary school student narrowly avoided a serious accident in Bukit Batok after unexpectedly running into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Dashcam footage, widely circulated on social media by SG Road Vigilante, captures the startling moment the boy dashed across Bukit Batok East Avenue 2, near the intersection with Hillview Avenue, directly in front of a moving car.

The incident highlights the critical importance of pedestrian road safety and the potential consequences of impulsive actions. The footage reveals the student emerging from behind a stationary bus without appearing to assess the traffic situation. He maintained a forward gaze and continued running, seemingly unaware of the immediate danger.

Fortunately, the vehicle equipped with the dashcam was traveling at a relatively slow speed – under 20 kilometers per hour – allowing the driver to react quickly and bring the car to a complete stop, averting a potentially tragic outcome. The incident has sparked considerable discussion online, with many social media users expressing concern for the boy’s safety and emphasizing the role of luck in his escape.

Several commenters pointed out that the driver’s cautious speed was a crucial factor in preventing a collision, underscoring the importance of adhering to speed limits and maintaining vigilance, particularly in areas with pedestrian traffic and near bus stops. One user, Liang Wei Jie, suggested that schools incorporate such real-life footage into their road safety education programs, believing it would provide a powerful and relatable learning experience for students.

He argued that witnessing the potential consequences of unsafe behavior could significantly enhance road safety awareness. Another user, Jon Hon, highlighted the relevance of the incident to driver education, noting that it perfectly illustrates a scenario covered in the Basic Theory Test – the need for drivers to reduce speed when approaching or passing buses that have recently discharged passengers. This is because passengers may unexpectedly step into the road without looking, creating a hazardous situation.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that even a momentary lapse in judgment can have devastating consequences. The broader context of road safety in Singapore reveals a concerning trend. Statistics indicate an increase in road fatalities. In 2025, there were 147 reported road fatalities, a rise from the 139 cases recorded in the previous year, 2024.

This upward trend underscores the urgent need for continued efforts to improve road safety for all users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. These efforts should encompass enhanced education, stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, and infrastructure improvements designed to prioritize pedestrian safety, such as clearly marked crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and speed calming measures. The Bukit Batok incident serves as a poignant example of why these measures are so vital.

It is a clear demonstration of how quickly a situation can escalate and the potentially life-altering consequences of irresponsible road behavior. The student’s near miss is a wake-up call for everyone to prioritize safety and exercise caution when navigating roads, whether as pedestrians or drivers. It is a reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility, and that collective vigilance is essential to prevent future tragedies.

The incident also prompts a discussion about the responsibility of schools and parents in reinforcing road safety education and instilling safe habits in young people





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