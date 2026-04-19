Student Weaver of Sustainability: Upcycling Clothes to Craft a Conscious Future

Nurul Fadhilah Kamal, a student at Singapore Polytechnic, is challenging the fast fashion industry by upcycling discarded clothing into unique, handmade items. Her commitment to sustainable fashion, born from a desire to reduce textile waste and express her creativity, offers a mindful alternative to overconsumption. She transforms pre-loved fabrics into cherished creations, emphasizing the personal touch and emotional value in her work, while also advocating for conscious consumerism amidst growing thrifting trends.

In a world inundated with the rapid cycles of fast fashion , where new trends emerge minute by minute, a young student named Nurul Fadhilah Kamal is championing a different approach: upcycling. At 21, this Singapore Polytechnic student is transforming discarded fabrics into unique and cherished creations, offering a potent antidote to the pervasive culture of disposability.

With a humble set of tools – fabric scissors, an old sewing machine inherited from her grandmother, needles, and a well-curated Pinterest board – Fadhilah has embarked on a journey to breathe new life into pre-loved materials. Her recent pride and joy is a denim bag meticulously crafted from thrifted and repurposed fabrics, a testament to her dedication to sustainable fashion. The staggering scale of textile waste in Singapore underscores the urgency of Fadhilah's mission. The National Environment Agency reported in 2024 that a colossal 206,000 tonnes of clothing and textiles were discarded, with a dishearteningly small 3 percent, amounting to only 7,000 tonnes, being recycled. Fadhilah's personal commitment to upcycling and creating from scratch directly challenges this unsustainable norm. Her journey began with a simple request from her grandmother, whose beloved bolster was showing signs of wear and tear. Unable to see clearly enough to mend it herself, she turned to her granddaughter for help. In the quiet rhythm of needle meeting cloth, Fadhilah discovered a profound sense of purpose and comfort. Her initial foray into sewing resulted in a charming, albeit floppy, baguette-shaped bag. While imperfect, the joy and pride she felt in creating something tangible from scratch, coupled with gentle encouragement from her parents and grandmother to declutter her unused wardrobe, spurred her onward. Her shared bedroom soon evolved into a creative sanctuary, a miniature workshop adorned with spools of thread and a vibrant tapestry of fabric scraps awaiting their renaissance. Fadhilah describes her aesthetic as distinctively 'grungy' and 'alternative,' a style that sets her creations apart. She diligently scours thrift stores like Refash and even engages with Telegram channels dedicated to pre-loved fashion, seeking out garments that resonate with her artistic vision. Her path to creative confidence has not been without its hurdles. Beginning her pursuit of art at a later age, she often grappled with feelings of inadequacy and the pressure to 'catch up.' This self-imposed pressure led to burnout and an 'art block,' a period where her joy in designing waned. She candidly admits to moments of self-criticism, where she doubted her own creativity. However, for Fadhilah, mastering her craft transcends mere technical proficiency; it's about cultivating a slower, more intentional relationship with clothing. She imbues her creations with a personal touch, aiming to evoke the same happiness one feels when receiving a gift that is thoughtfully connected to them. This deep-seated care and affection are evident in her approach to her work, which she views not merely as objects but as embodiments of her dedication and love. While the prospect of selling her creations is a future aspiration, her current focus remains on the profound joy of gifting to friends and family. Her advice to aspiring creatives is simple yet profound: persist, allow yourself to rest, and seek feedback. Meanwhile, as thrifting gains popularity, Jasmine Tuan, co-founder of the circular fashion social enterprise Cloop, emphasizes that overconsumption remains a critical issue. Cloop processes a tonne of clothing weekly, with their recycling partner handling an additional 60 tonnes. Tuan warns that some thrifted items might be remnants of fast fashion or even marketing ploys, urging consumers to be discerning and research their purchases. Statistics from CNA highlight the extent of the problem in Singapore, with citizens purchasing an average of 34 new clothing items annually and discarding 27, often after minimal use. NEA data further reveals a significant surge in textile waste, increasing by over 60 percent between 2008 and 2016, a stark indicator of the rapid cycle of acquisition and disposal





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Student Rewrites Fashion Narrative Through UpcyclingIn a bid to combat the environmental impact of fast fashion, student Nurul Fadhilah Kamal is championing upcycling, transforming discarded clothes into unique and stylish creations. Inspired by her grandmother and driven by a desire for sustainability, she uses repurposed fabrics and her own designs to craft bags and other items, challenging the culture of disposability in the fashion industry.

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