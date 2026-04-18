Student Weaves Sustainable Future Through Upcycled Fashion

Discover how student Nurul Fadhilah Kamal is challenging the fast-fashion industry by transforming discarded clothes into unique, handcrafted pieces, promoting mindful consumption and a slower approach to style.

In a digital age saturated with fleeting trends and the pervasive allure of fast fashion , one student is meticulously stitching a more sustainable future. Nurul Fadhilah Kamal, a 21-year-old student at Singapore Polytechnic, is actively pushing back against the culture of disposable clothing by embracing the art of upcycling. With a pair of sharp fabric scissors, repurposed denim, an antique sewing machine inherited from her grandmother, and a well-curated Pinterest board, Fadhilah transforms discarded textiles into unique, handcrafted pieces.

Her journey into sewing began not with a grand ambition, but with a simple request from her grandmother to mend a worn-out bolster. This act of repair blossomed into a passion, leading Fadhilah to experiment with her own wardrobe and fabric scraps, gradually converting her shared bedroom into a vibrant personal workshop.

Her creations, often described as grungy and alternative, stand in stark contrast to the mass-produced items flooding the market. Fadhilah sources her materials from thrift stores like Refash and even pre-loved item listings on Telegram, seeking out fabrics that resonate with her vision.

The path to embracing her creative identity has not been without its challenges. Having started her artistic pursuits later than some, Fadhilah has grappled with feelings of inadequacy and the pressure to keep pace. This internal struggle led to burnout and an extended period of self-doubt, which she aptly describes as an art block.

She candidly admits, 'I think that I beat myself down a lot for not being creative enough when I know that I am creative.' For Fadhilah, mastering her craft transcends mere technical skill; it represents a commitment to a slower, more intentional approach to creating and owning garments.

She finds profound joy in the idea that her handmade gifts evoke a sense of personal connection, exclaiming, 'When you give someone a gift, they get so happy when you say, 'Hey, this thing reminds me of you.' I want to give people that feeling when giving them my crafts.' Her creations are not merely objects but tangible expressions of her dedication and affection.

While the prospect of selling her work is a future aspiration, Fadhilah prioritizes the heartfelt sentiment of gifting to friends and family, preferring to create without the immediate pressure of commercial demands.

For aspiring creators, her advice is straightforward and encouraging: 'Don't give up. It's okay to take breaks, and it’s okay to ask for opinions or validation.'

The issue of textile waste remains a significant concern. Data from the National Environment Agency (NEA) reveals a staggering 206,000 tonnes of clothing and textiles were discarded in Singapore in 2024, with a mere 3 percent being recycled. This stark reality is echoed by Jasmine Tuan, co-founder of the circular fashion social enterprise Cloop. Cloop's team processes approximately one tonne of clothing weekly, accepting only items in clean and good condition. Their recycling partner handles an additional 60 tonnes monthly.

Tuan cautions that even the growing trend of thrifting can mask the persistent problem of overconsumption, and sometimes serves as a marketing ploy to appear environmentally conscious. 'You must be wise about it. As a wise consumer, you research, right? If you feel something is suspicious, don't buy,' Jasmine advises. Statistics further highlight this issue, indicating that Singaporeans acquire an average of 34 new clothing items annually, discarding 27, often after minimal use. Textile waste saw a substantial increase of over 60 percent between 2008 and 2016, underscoring the rapid cycle of consumption and disposal in contemporary society





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