Subsidised HBOC genetic testing starts Dec 1 at three Singapore cancer clinics

Subsidised genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer begins Dec 1 at three Singapore specialist outpatient clinics, with means-tested subsidies of up to 70% and MediSave support for eligible citizens and permanent residents.

Subsidised genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) will start on Dec 1 at specialist outpatient clinics at the National Cancer Centre Singapore, the National University Cancer Institute Singapore, and Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Ministry of Health announced the start date in a media statement on Nov 5, 2026, following its March announcement that it would extend mainstream financing to the HBOC genetic test and relevant downstream interventions from December. The test costs about $1,000 before subsidies. Eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents can receive means-tested subsidies of up to 70%, with additional support for Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation seniors.

Also read Highlight to headline The Kallang Countdown 2027 in Singapore on Dec 31

Patients with sufficient MediSave balances may use their accounts to fully offset the remaining cost of the test. After subsidies and MediSave, individuals with sufficient balances may expect $0 in out-of-pocket payment. Seniors aged 60 and above may use their Flexi-MediSave account to defray any remaining out-of-pocket costs. The test is available to anyone eligible, regardless of gender.

Advertisement

MOH said this is important because mutation carriers, including males, can pass the mutation to their children. The gene mutations can be passed down to both males and females, and subsidies apply to all eligible individuals regardless of gender.

Groups Eligible For Subsidised HBOC Genetic Testing

The test is recommended for three groups: breast and/or ovarian cancer patients with HBOC risk factors; first-degree relatives of individuals who carry an HBOC-linked gene variant; and individuals with a strong family history of HBOC whose cancer-affected relatives are not available for testing. First-degree relatives of those who test positive are encouraged to undergo subsidised screening, known as cascade testing. Cascade testing can similarly be covered using subsidies and MediSave. About one in 150 Singaporeans carries an HBOC-linked gene mutation.

Females with such mutations have a five- to tenfold higher lifetime risk of developing breast and/or ovarian cancer compared with the general female population. An estimated 2,000 individuals on average a year, including family members of those who test positive for HBOC-associated gene variants, may benefit from subsidised testing. MOH said financial support will also be enhanced for recommended downstream interventions.

MediShield Life And MediSave Cover Risk Reducing Surgeries

MediShield Life and MediSave now cover risk-reducing breast removal surgery, or risk-reducing mastectomy (RRM), which reduces breast cancer risk by at least 90% in individuals with HBOC-associated gene variants. Similar coverage will be extended by the end of 2026 to risk-reducing removal of the fallopian tubes and ovaries, known as risk-reducing bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy (RRBSO), which cuts ovarian cancer risk by more than 80%. MOH said MediShield Life coverage for RRM was already extended from September 2026.

MediSave use will also be extended to RRM and RRBSO. For intensified surveillance, annual scans such as breast MRIs and mammograms can be defrayed using the MediSave Outpatient Scans limit of $600 per year and Flexi-MediSave of $400 per year for seniors aged 60 and above. Preventative drug therapies, including endocrine treatments and oral contraceptives, will continue to receive subsidies if listed under the Standard Drug List and Medication Assistance Fund.

Advertisement

The MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme limits can be used to further offset the cost of the genetic test after subsidies. The scheme, an enhanced version of the existing MediSave500/700, kicks in on Jan 1, 2027. In the interim period, the existing MediSave500/700 limits will be extended to cover the cost of the HBOC genetic test.

Minister Highlights Estimated One In 150 People Carry Mutation

In March, Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said during the Committee of Supply debate that an estimated one in 150 people in Singapore carry a gene mutation associated with HBOC. He added that about 2,000 people are expected to be eligible for the subsidised HBOC genetic testing. MOH said the initiative aims to identify those who carry HBOC-linked gene mutations and reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer through early intervention.

If an individual is unsure whether they or their family members should be tested, MOH encouraged them to speak to their doctor, who can assess their risk and refer them accordingly. The ministry said understanding an individual's genetic predisposition is only the first step. The real benefit comes from acting on that result through downstream interventions such as intensified surveillance, risk-reducing surgeries, and chemoprevention.

"By making genetic testing and the full range of downstream interventions accessible and affordable, MOH aims to reduce the burden of hereditary cancers on individuals, families, and the broader healthcare system," said the ministry. "MOH will continue to review and strengthen the suite of measures available to Singaporeans, so that more people can benefit from early detection and timely intervention in the years ahead. "