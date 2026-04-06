Super Junior Seoul Concert Incident: Fans Injured After Barricade Collapse

Three fans were injured at Super Junior's Seoul concert on April 5, 2026, after a safety fence gave way. The incident occurred during the final encore performance at KSPO Dome. SM Entertainment issued a statement apologizing and vowing to support the injured fans. Members Ryeowook and Siwon immediately responded, and the management has pledged to reinforce safety measures. Injured fans require approximately two weeks for recovery. This incident highlights concerns about concert safety.

During a Super Junior concert in Seoul on April 5, 2026, a distressing incident occurred when safety fences gave way, leading to multiple fans falling and sustaining injuries. The event, which took place at KSPO Dome during the final encore performance of the Super Junior 's 20th Anniversary TOUR SJ - CORE in SEOUL concert, caused three audience members to fall from a height.

The accident happened while the group was performing their song 'Too Many Beautiful Girls,' with member Ryeowook interacting with fans at the audience seats. As fans, known as ELF, reached out towards him, the safety fence unexpectedly collapsed, resulting in the fall. The incident prompted immediate reactions from the members of Super Junior, with Ryeowook and Siwon visibly shocked and rushing to assist the injured fans. The management agency, SM Entertainment, issued a statement expressing their apologies and outlining the measures being taken to support the injured individuals. They confirmed that the injured fans were promptly transported to a hospital, where they received necessary medical examinations and treatment. Medical professionals have advised that they will require approximately two weeks of rest and treatment for sprains and contusions. The agency emphasized their commitment to providing comprehensive support for the injured fans' recovery, including covering their medical expenses and ensuring they receive the best possible care. SM Entertainment also pledged to conduct a thorough review of the incident and reinforce safety measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety at large-scale events and the responsibility organizers bear in ensuring the well-being of attendees. It underscores the critical need for rigorous safety protocols, regular inspections of infrastructure, and proactive measures to mitigate potential risks. The swift response from Super Junior members and their management team demonstrated their concern for their fans' well-being and their commitment to taking responsibility for the incident. Their actions reflect a dedication to providing support and ensuring a positive outcome for those affected. In the aftermath of the event, the focus remains on the recovery of the injured fans and the implementation of enhanced safety measures to prevent future incidents. The community has rallied around the affected fans, with messages of support and well wishes flooding social media. The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about the need for greater vigilance and accountability in the planning and execution of concerts and other large gatherings. Following the incident, several fans have shared their experiences. One fan described their experience in a Threads post, highlighting the immediate response from Ryeowook and Siwon, who rushed to their aid. The fan also mentioned that Ryeowook stayed with them at the hospital, demonstrating their compassion and concern. This fan expressed gratitude for the support and emphasized their continued love for Super Junior, attributing the incident to the venue's infrastructure rather than the members themselves. Another member, Leeteuk, addressed the incident during a YouTube livestream, expressing his deep sadness and remorse for the unfortunate event. Leeteuk vowed to support the injured fans' recovery, stating the group's commitment to ensuring the fans' well-being and happiness. He expressed deep regret that their final performance resulted in injury, showing great sadness over the event





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Super Junior Concert Seoul Accident Injuries Safety

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