Supply chain disruptions are affecting the delivery of certain merchandise to Singapore ahead of the FIFA World Cup, with retailers preparing for a surge in demand for football merchandise.

As the FIFA World Cup draws near, at least one sports retailer says supply chain disruptions are affecting the delivery of certain merchandise to Singapore .

Another says they started preparing to bring in stock almost a year ago. With the expanded 48 teams in this year's format, they add that sourcing from more federations worldwide is making logistics harder. The five-week tournament kicks off in 10 days. A special Matchday Football Market at *SCAPE in July will also feature over 20 merchants selling vintage shirts, collectibles, artwork and trading cards.

The retailers are expecting a surge in demand for football merchandise, and they are working hard to meet this demand. However, the supply chain disruptions are making it challenging for them to deliver the merchandise on time. The retailers are also concerned about the impact of the supply chain disruptions on their business. They are hoping that the situation will improve soon, and they can deliver the merchandise on time.

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most widely viewed and followed sporting events in the world, and the retailers are expecting a huge demand for football merchandise. They are working hard to meet this demand, but the supply chain disruptions are making it challenging for them. The retailers are also concerned about the impact of the supply chain disruptions on their business.

They are hoping that the situation will improve soon, and they can deliver the merchandise on time. The retailers are also planning to sell vintage shirts, collectibles, artwork and trading cards at the Matchday Football Market. They are expecting a huge demand for these items, and they are working hard to meet this demand. The retailers are also concerned about the impact of the supply chain disruptions on their business.

They are hoping that the situation will improve soon, and they can deliver the merchandise on time. The FIFA World Cup is a global event, and the retailers are expecting a huge demand for football merchandise from all over the world. They are working hard to meet this demand, but the supply chain disruptions are making it challenging for them. The retailers are also concerned about the impact of the supply chain disruptions on their business.

They are hoping that the situation will improve soon, and they can deliver the merchandise on time





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FIFA World Cup Supply Chain Disruptions Merchandise Delivery Singapore Retailers

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