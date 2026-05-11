Support is Critical: Grief Processed Through Support Groups and Policies

A nation that is serious about parenthood must be supportive of all parents, including those experiencing pregnancy loss. Pregnancy loss affects about 20 to 25 per cent of pregnancies in Singapore.

A nation that is serious about parenthood must be supportive of all parents, including the ones still trying to be one, says pregnancy loss coach Vernessa Chuah.

Pregnancy loss is not uncommon in Singapore. Yet, it is often swept aside as ‘dark secrets’ and taboo subjects to be had, says this writer. In Singapore, about 20 to 25 per cent of pregnancies end up in miscarriages. Pregnancy loss also encompasses stillbirth, infant loss, an in-vitro fertilisation-related (IVF) loss, as well as terminations for medical reasons.

In every single one of them, there are two people whose worlds have been upended. Physically, miscarriage can be prolonged and brutal, involving intense cramping, heavy bleeding and hormonal shifts that last for weeks. Emotionally, the impact is similarly complex. Many can experience depression, grief and anxiety but not everyone seeks support or have access to one.

When grief goes unprocessed, the body stays in a physiological state of unsafety. For couples hoping to conceive again, this can become another barrier. Research have showed bereaved mothers who receive specialised support experiencing a significant reduction in depression, anxiety and stress. For me, I learned to cope the hard way.

I stayed relentlessly busy, filling my days with back-to-back activities ranging from work, taking up new courses to social gatherings. But when nobody was watching, there was a heaviness I could not name. I was scared to stop. In February when authorities called for a ‘marriage and parenthood reset’, Member of Parliament Valerie Lee proposed more support for couples facing setbacks such as miscarriages.

Benefits such as dedicated miscarriage recovery leave, automatic referrals for counselling and clear workplace guidelines on pregnancy loss were suggested. Singapore could take a calibrated approach by subsidising early fertility health screening for both men and women at key life stages and integrate fertility education into public health efforts to help reduce involuntary childlessness and delayed fertility. quantifiable impact





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