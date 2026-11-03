Judge Blocks Trump Administration Plan on Noncitizen Voting Lists Before Midterms

A federal judge temporarily barred the Trump administration from sending states lists of suspected noncitizen voters and demanding ballot segregation, as the Supreme Court separately rejected an attempt to block California from counting over 20,000 mail-in ballots.

A US judge on Monday temporarily barred the Trump administration from moving ahead with a plan it says would prevent noncitizen voting, but that critics say risks disenfranchising eligible voters and infringing on states' authority over elections.

Judge Bars Noncitizen Voter Lists

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan barred the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security from sending states lists of registered voters the administration says may not be citizens, and from asking state election officials to separate out those voters' ballots or not count them until citizenship is proven. The ruling marks the latest in a series of legal setbacks for President Donald Trump's efforts to assert federal control over election administration ahead of the November 3 midterms.

Also read Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration Bid to Delay Alaska Senate Election Certification

Trump's fellow Republicans are battling to retain majorities in both houses of Congress. Noncitizen voting is illegal and all available evidence shows that it is exceedingly rare. But Trump, who falsely asserts that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was due to fraud, has long accused states, which are responsible for administering elections, of facilitating noncitizen voting.

Over the past month, the Trump administration ramped up a pressure campaign against election officials over alleged noncitizen voting by sending letters to officials in California and Washington state demanding they not count any ballots from people on lists of voters the administration said may not be citizens. In response, voting rights and privacy advocates asked Chutkan to temporarily prevent the Trump administration from sending such lists to states and making such demands.

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The plaintiffs alleged the administration was violating the Privacy Act of 1974, which restricts the federal government's ability to disclose sensitive private information. The Justice Department said in a court filing on Saturday that its letters to California and Washington were part of an effort to enforce a federal law banning noncitizen voting and did not amount to a distinct policy subject to review by a federal court.

Court Rejections Hinder Election Efforts

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Los Angeles rejected the Justice Department's request to order California to temporarily set aside mailed ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters it said were likely not citizens. Chutkan, a Washington, DC-based appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, said the administration's data may not be reliable, meaning there was a risk that lawfully registered voters would be disenfranchised.

An appeals court rejected on Friday the department's request for an emergency order pending appeal. Also on Friday, a federal judge in San Francisco ordered the Justice Department to stop threatening to prosecute state and local election officials who do not comply with the Trump administration's demands over alleged noncitizen voting.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's attempt to temporarily block California from counting mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters who federal officials alleged were likely non-US citizens. It was quick action from the high court. California had argued the federal lawsuit would disenfranchise 20,000 voters based on vague accusations and that the process for identifying noncitizens was error-prone.

A US judge on Monday also ordered the Trump administration to stop demanding that California segregate ballots cast by people on lists of suspected noncitizens. Trump, 80, has campaigned hard for Republicans, holding events in 20 states over the past 32 days, the White House said. His final event was a speech at the belated reopening of the Washington reflecting pool, where the former real-estate developer spent more than 20 minutes discussing pipes, joints, caulking, granite resurfacing, algae and leaks.

"So we have a lot of great things planned for Washington, and I could get into the nation, but for that you don't have enough time," Trump said, also mentioning the grass at the White House, his new Marine One helipad, a golf course and plans for a triumphal arch that are facing a court challenge. He made brief reference to the election, saying: "When you vote, remember: A party that hates America cannot be allowed to rule over the people who built our country.

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Early Voting Records Set High

" A Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday found 46 per cent of registered voters said they would vote for Democrats in congressional elections, compared with 38 per cent who picked Republicans. Early voting, whether in person or by mail, has already set a record with 57 million votes cast as of Monday afternoon, up from 45 million in all of the 2022 midterms.

The early voting figures suggest that Democrats are turning out more of their supporters early, said Louis DeSipio, a political science professor at the University of California, Irvine.

"What we don't know is whether these are people who would have turned out on election day, and they're just voting early because they're afraid of shenanigans with mail ballots or something like that," DeSipio told CNA's Asia First programme. He pointed to signs of stronger-than-expected turnout among African-American voters, citing anger over Supreme Court rulings affecting their electoral representation.

El-Sayed Race Intensifies in Michigan

"There're some remarkably competitive races in states like Texas with high Latino populations, where there haven't been particularly competitive races in the past. Competitive races (are) good at turning people out," he said. In Michigan, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and former public health official, is attempting to become the first Muslim elected to the Senate, running against Republican Mike Rogers.

Their tight Senate race grew more heated over the weekend when US Representative Haley Stevens, who lost the Democratic primary to El-Sayed, switched to backing Rogers. Afterwards, El-Sayed's campaign said it raised US$2.4 million on Sunday, its largest single-day fundraising haul, fueled by small-dollar donations. Alabas Farhat, a representative in the Michigan House, said the endorsement would energise Democratic voters, pointing to a surge in early voting in Dearborn, home to a large Arab American population.

"She's ignited a new fire among the base to go out and vote with this betrayal of the party," Farhat said. El-Sayed, an Egyptian American Muslim born in Michigan, has been targeted by Trump and other Republicans who have questioned his loyalty to the US and baselessly called him a terrorist sympathiser. El-Sayed has called questions about his loyalty to the US "shameful".

The verbal attacks fit a broader pattern of inflammatory rhetoric targeting Muslims and transgender people and portraying Democrats as communists and dangerous radicals. In Sterling Heights, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, several voters who supported Rogers voiced anti-Muslim sentiment. Norm Nichols, 65, referred to El-Sayed as "unfortunately" part of the Muslim community, adding: "I think one side of it is, it has a tendency to lean more to invade the United States and take over from within. "