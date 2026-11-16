Surfing Confident for 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games Inclusion

International Surfing Association President Fernando Aguerre expresses strong confidence that surfing will remain an Olympic sport for the 2032 Brisbane Games.

Surfing is widely expected to secure its place on the program for the 2032 Brisbane Games, according to a recent statement from the head of the sport's international governing body. The International Surfing Association has leveraged its successful debuts at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, along with its confirmed inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles schedule, to build a strong case for future retention. This optimism comes as the sport looks toward its next major milestone in Australia.

The International Surfing Association President Fernando Aguerre confirmed that Olympic officials will convene in December to discuss the inclusion of various disciplines for the upcoming Brisbane event. Aguerre noted that the sport has already demonstrated its viability and popularity on the global stage, which significantly strengthens its position as a contender for the Australian Games. He emphasized that the successful executions in previous years have paved the way for continued support from the International Olympic Committee.

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Proven Success In Tokyo And Paris

Fernando Aguerre highlighted the significant viewership gains achieved during the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo, which served as a major proof of concept for its broad appeal. The momentum continued in Paris, where the viral nature of social media coverage further amplified its reach. Aguerre pointed to a specific photo of Brazilian bronze medalist Gabriel Medina that captured global attention and drove engagement far beyond traditional sports audiences. This digital footprint has been instrumental in establishing surfing as a modern, relevant Olympic discipline.

The International Surfing Association has demonstrated that it punches well above its weight despite having one of the smallest athlete rosters of any Olympic sport. The organization's ability to generate high engagement with limited participants has caught the attention of decision-makers. Aguerre explained that this efficiency in generating interest makes surfing an attractive option for organizers looking to maximize media value. The sport's compact nature allows for focused storytelling that resonates with younger demographics.

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Australian Venue Appeal And Gold Coast Breaks

The potential for surfing to be held in Australia presents a unique advantage due to the country's deep cultural connection to the sport. Fernando Aguerre noted that the popularity of surfing in Australia could serve as a decisive factor in the selection process. The Gold Coast, located just an hour south of Brisbane, offers world-renowned right-hand point breaks that are iconic in the surfing community. These venues provide a spectacular backdrop that enhances the visual experience for both live and television audiences.

The local support base in Australia offers a ready-made audience that can fill stadiums and coastal viewing areas. Aguerre indicated that the enthusiasm in the region mirrors the energy seen in previous host nations. This domestic interest ensures that the Brisbane Games will likely see high attendance figures if surfing is retained. The combination of natural beauty and sporting heritage makes the Gold Coast an ideal setting for elite competition.

Preparations For Los Angeles 2028 Venue

While focusing on Brisbane, Fernando Aguerre also provided updates on the preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, which he described as ground zero for the surfing industry. The venue selected for the event is Trestles, a renowned surf spot near San Clemente. This location marks a significant shift as it will be the first time thousands of spectators can watch Olympic surfing live in person. Previous Games in Tokyo and Paris had limitations on crowd sizes due to the pandemic and remote location constraints.

The choice of Trestles ensures optimal conditions for both athletes and fans during the mid-summer season. Aguerre stated that the wave quality at Trestles is among the best available for competition. The timing of the Games coincides with the peak of good wave conditions, which adds excitement for the sporting community. This careful planning reflects the International Surfing Association's commitment to delivering a top-tier Olympic experience.