Surge in Million-Dollar HDB Resale Transactions for May 2026

An analysis of the Singapore public housing market showing a rise in high-value resale transactions, with a focus on key districts and specific luxury HDB units.

The Singapore real estate landscape witnessed a notable shift in May 2026 as the number of Housing and Development Board resale transactions exceeding the million-dollar mark experienced a significant recovery.

Following a brief downturn in April where only 138 units were sold at this premium price point, the month of May saw a climb to 166 units. This upward movement indicates a resilient demand for high-end public housing, despite broader economic fluctuations.

Data provided by SRX reveals that million-dollar resale units now constitute approximately 7.8 percent of the total resale market share, highlighting a growing trend where certain HDB flats are being viewed as luxury assets rather than just basic affordable housing. This phenomenon suggests that a segment of the population is increasingly willing to pay a premium for public housing that offers specific advantages in terms of location, size, or prestige.

Looking back over the past year, the trajectory of million-dollar HDB transactions has been characterized by considerable volatility. Between May 2025 and May 2026, the monthly volume of these high-value sales fluctuated between a low of 87 units and a peak of 172 units. The journey began with 143 units in May 2025, followed by 132 in June, and a surge to 169 in July.

August saw a slight dip to 141 units before the market reached its annual zenith in September with 172 transactions. This peak was followed by a sharp correction in October, where transactions plummeted to 87 units, the lowest point in the twelve-month cycle.

However, the market rebounded in November with 120 units and ended the year on a strong note with 145 units in December. The start of 2026 maintained this momentum with 146 units in January, though February saw a decline to 122. March showed signs of recovery with 145 units before April's dip to 138, ultimately leading to the May recovery of 166 units.

This cyclical pattern suggests that while the overall trend is upward, buyers remain sensitive to monthly economic indicators and policy changes. Geographically, the distribution of these high-value flats is heavily concentrated in mature estates that offer proximity to the central business district and superior amenities. Bukit Merah emerged as the leading area for million-dollar transactions, recording a total of 22 units. Close behind were Toa Payoh and Queenstown, each contributing 21 units to the total.

These regions are traditionally favored for their established infrastructure, accessibility to transport hubs, and perceived prestige, which continues to drive prices upward as buyers seek the convenience of central living within the public housing framework. The concentration of million-dollar sales in these specific districts underscores the premium placed on land scarcity and accessibility in the heart of the city. A standout example of this trend is the recent transaction at Block 1B Cantonment Road, part of the iconic Pinnacle@Duxton development.

The unit in question spans 1,130 square feet and was sold for approximately 1,442 Singapore dollars per square foot. This specific sale is particularly noteworthy as the final price was 5.2 percent higher than the average resale price for five-room flats within the same development. The Pinnacle@Duxton continues to set benchmarks for HDB pricing due to its unique architectural design, sky gardens, and commanding views of the city skyline, effectively bridging the gap between public housing and private condominiums.

Such outliers drive the overall average upward and redefine the ceiling for what public housing can cost in the open market. This ongoing trend of million-dollar HDB flats raises important questions about the long-term affordability of public housing in Singapore. While these high prices reflect the desirability of certain locations and the accumulation of equity for homeowners, they also create a higher entry barrier for new buyers.

The shift toward a market where nearly 8 percent of transactions hit the million-dollar mark suggests that the valuation of public housing is increasingly decoupled from traditional notions of subsidy and affordability, reflecting instead the market value of prime real estate in a land-scarce city-state. As the market continues to evolve, observers will be watching closely to see if the current recovery in May signals a new sustained plateau of high prices or another temporary spike in a volatile cycle





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