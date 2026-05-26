Surgeon's Quick Action Saves Lives in Deadly Indonesian Train Crash

General surgeon Muhammad Iqbal El Mubarak volunteered to coordinate medical rescue after a train collision in Bekasi, Indonesia, helping save five trapped victims amid a chaotic scene.

After a long shift at the hospital and an evening out with his family at a Jakarta shopping mall, general surgeon Muhammad Iqbal El Mubarak was looking forward to going home.

But as he scrolled through social media, he saw alarming posts about a train accident at Bekasi Station. His wife showed him more reports, mentioning many casualties. Without hesitation, Iqbal changed course and drove straight to the station, his wife and teenage daughters still in the car. He knew emergency responders would need medical expertise.

Upon arrival, the scene was chaotic: crowds stood around, unsure of what to do, while rescuers struggled to triage the injured. Iqbal immediately began assessing victims and coordinating efforts. He directed medics, monitored trapped patients, and ensured supplies were used efficiently. Over the next several hours, he worked nonstop alongside rescue teams, staying until the last person was evacuated in the early morning.

His presence was critical in keeping five victims alive while rescuers used hydraulic tools to cut through the mangled train wreckage. He kept them hydrated, prevented shock, and sedated some to ease their extraction. Chief of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Office Desiana Kartika Bahari praised Iqbal's role, saying he was instrumental in directing medical teams and staying until the end.

The accident occurred when an electric taxi stalled at an unmanned level crossing near East Bekasi Station around 8:48 PM. A commuter train struck the taxi, and as crowds gathered, another commuter train was held at the station. Minutes later, an express train from Jakarta to Surabaya crashed into the stationary commuter train, crushing the packed women-only carriage at the rear. The impact crumpled the carriage, trapping dozens.

Rescuers had to cut through windows using hydraulic shears and spreaders to free passengers, but five remained pinned under the wreckage. They worked carefully, clearing dangerous debris and using air from electric fans channeled through a fire escape chute to provide ventilation. Victims were given oxygen and IV fluids, and sweets were collected to maintain their blood sugar. Despite the efforts, 16 people died, including Mia Citra Rumaisha, who succumbed to injuries two days later.

Iqbal's selfless act garnered recognition from local media and authorities, but he remains humble, emphasizing that he just did what any doctor would do. The disaster highlighted the dangers of unmanned crossings and the importance of coordinated emergency response





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Train Accident Indonesia Rescue Surgeon Bekasi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Education Authority Launches Investigation into School Principal Caught on CameraThe incident involving Lee Cheuk-hing, the principal of a Hong Kong secondary school, has sparked widespread outrage after a video featured him arguing with and swearing at two female guards on a school trip to Singapore. The Hong Kong authorities have demanded that the school report on the incident and take action against the principal if found guilty of misconduct.

Read more »

'Travelled without paying correct fare': SMRT takes action after rat sighting on EWL trainTwo days after a 36-second video was posted on Reddit showing a rat scurrying about on a train car on the East-West MRT line, rail operator SMRT has completed its 'investigations'.A tongue-in-cheek social media post by SMRT on Monday (May 25) reads: 'Following our investigations, we have traced the rat's likely path.

Read more »

Hong Kong's Great OutdoorsHong Kong's unique landscape of islands, trails and parks offers a range of hiking options, from quick 20-minute routes to full-day treks.

Read more »

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Downplays Chances of Quick Iran Resolution, as Tensions EscalateThe US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has expressed skepticism about a swift and easy resolution to the ongoing tensions with Iran, following a series of recent incidents. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has put renewed pressure on regional powers to join the Abraham Accords, a set of US-brokered agreements aimed at normalizing ties with Israel.

Read more »