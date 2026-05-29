Surrey Hills Holdings Founder Pang Gek Teng Charged with Multiple Counts of Cheating

Pang Gek Teng, the founder of Surrey Hills Holdings, has been charged with multiple counts of cheating after allegedly duping a woman into handing over more than $400,000. Pang is accused of impersonating two individuals to convince the victim that a private investigator had reported seeing her husband at a bank branch, asking about her account. Pang was also charged with criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Pang Gek Teng , the founder of Surrey Hills Holdings , a cafe chain known as Surrey Hills Grocer, has been charged with multiple counts of cheating after allegedly duping a woman into handing over more than $400,000.

Pang, a Singaporean, is accused of eight instances of cheating between 2018 and 2019, where she impersonated two individuals named Desmond and Derrick to convince the victim that a private investigator had reported seeing her husband at a bank branch, asking about her account. Pang allegedly claimed that the money was at risk of being frozen and was to be transferred to Derrick for 'safekeeping'. Pang was also charged with criminal breach of trust and forgery.

Pang started her career in an events company and later enrolled in PSB Academy in Singapore, where she earned a degree in management and marketing. She returned to Singapore in 2021 with A$362 in her pocket and started Surrey Hills Grocer with a $400,000 investment from a family friend





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Pang Gek Teng Surrey Hills Holdings Cheating Criminal Breach Of Trust Forgery Private Investigator Impersonation Bank Branch Account Home-Delivery Service Events Company PSB Academy Degree In Management And Marketing Investment Family Friend

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