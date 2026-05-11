Survey shows 23% of Singapore employees trust their employers to act in their best interest with AI

A new survey conducted by tech company Accenture reveals that only 23% of Singapore employees trust their employer to act in their best interest when introducing AI at the workplace. Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Jasmin Lau emphasizes the need for companies to demonstrate the value of AI rather than implementing it solely for its own sake. The survey also found that 80% of entry-level workers have a poor understanding of AI skills despite high usage rates. Entry-level roles now require stronger AI fluency due to the influence of AI, as reported by Grace Yip, Managing Director at Accenture Strategy & Consulting.

A new survey reveals that a significant portion of Singapore employees do not trust their employers in implementing AI at the workplace. The survey, conducted by tech company Accenture , indicates that only 23% of employees have faith in their employers to act in their best interests when introducing AI.

In addition, more than 80% of entry-level workers lack understanding of essential AI skills despite high usage rates. The survey also suggests that AI is transforming entry-level roles and requiring stronger AI proficiency





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AI Employees Trust Emphasis AI Skills Entry-Level Jobs Accenture

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