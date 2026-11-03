Tampines Crash Survivor Seeks Psychiatric Help; Driver Faces Nine Charges Over Deregistered Car

The sole survivor of the fatal Tampines Avenue 12 crash is seeking psychiatric treatment for trauma while the driver of a deregistered car faces nine charges including dangerous driving causing death.

The sole survivor of the fatal Tampines Avenue 12 crash is seeking psychiatric treatment for trauma, even though she did not suffer serious physical injuries.

MP Visits Sole Survivor of Tampines Crash

Mira, who was driving her father's car when the accident happened, was visited by Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng and grassroots leaders on Nov 3. Baey, who is also Minister of State and Mayor of North East District, provided the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday. He said the car Mira was driving, which belonged to her father, was badly damaged and had to be scrapped.

Also read Tragic Tampines Crash Kills Motorcyclist and Pregnant Wife

This has affected her father's livelihood because he needs the vehicle to commute to Jurong Island for work.

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"We discussed the help they needed, including legal advice and insurance claims. Hopefully our referrals would accord them the necessary assistance soon," Baey said. He also wished Mira a smooth and speedy recovery and said his thoughts were with the couple killed in the accident. Baey added: "I have asked to meet up with the relevant agencies to discuss whether any measures could be implemented along Tampines Avenue 12 to prevent such accidents from happening.

" The accident occurred at around 10.35pm on Oct 29 and involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and Mira's car. The motorcyclist and his wife, who was riding pillion, were both 24. They suffered serious injuries and died in hospital after being flung off the bike. They were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30.

Driver Faces Multiple Charges After Fatal Accident

Family members told The Straits Times at their burial that the couple were expecting a second child. They leave a six-year-old son. A gag order was issued on the identities of the victims because of their son. Police arrested the driver, Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, and the 29-year-old woman he was with at the time of the accident, on Oct 30 around West Coast Road.

She has not been charged. Zulfiqar, 30, was behind the wheel of a deregistered car with a cloned number plate when he allegedly caused the fatal accident. He had allegedly failed to keep proper control of his vehicle during a left bend, causing it to continue straight into the centre divider, breach the metal railings and enter the opposite lane of traffic. His vehicle hit a motorcycle and a car travelling straight.

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On Oct 31, Zulfiqar was handed nine charges: dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing hurt, driving under disqualification, failing to stop after an accident, failing to render assistance after an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, using a deregistered vehicle, using a vehicle without a licence, and exhibiting a false licence plate. He was not offered bail after the judge found he posed a flight risk. His case will be heard again on Nov 27.

Rising Cases of Deregistered Vehicles in Singapore

Court papers also showed that he had been convicted on two separate occasions of driving while under disqualification, in November 2021 and July 2025. He also had a six-year driving disqualification. Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years. Those convicted of using a deregistered vehicle can be jailed for up to two years and fined $20,000.

There were 40 cases involving deregistered vehicles in 2022, and 39 in 2023. This jumped to 75 in 2024 and 245 in 2025. In the first five months of 2026, the Land Transport Authority investigated 122 cases. The police said using deregistered vehicles and driving while disqualified is reckless and irresponsible, and they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger other road users.

Singapore's roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, compared with 141 in 2016.