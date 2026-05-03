Survivor of Jurong Traffic Accident Shares Harrowing ICU Experience and Road to Recovery

Patrick Pereira, a motorcyclist who survived a severe collision in 2017, recounts his traumatic ICU stay and long road to recovery, highlighting the dangers faced by motorcyclists in Singapore. His story comes amid rising traffic fatalities, with motorcyclists accounting for over half of all accidents and deaths.

Patrick Pereira, a 55-year-old IT professional, still vividly recalls the harrowing moments following his near-fatal traffic accident in 2017. While recovering in the intensive care unit (ICU) at National University Hospital (NUH), he was haunted by the sounds of beeping monitors and the distressing cries of other patients' families.

His ordeal began on September 10, 2017, when his motorbike collided with a lorry along Jurong East Avenue 1. The impact left him with severe injuries, including broken arms and an open book pelvic fracture, a condition where the pubic bones separate, causing the pelvis to splay outward. Pereira's injuries were so critical that doctors later told him he might not have survived had he arrived just five minutes later, as he had lost a significant amount of blood.

His recovery journey was grueling, involving multiple surgeries, including the insertion of titanium rods into his arms and pelvis, as well as the removal of his damaged spleen and gallbladder. Despite the physical toll, Pereira credits his helmet for saving him from serious head injuries. The emotional trauma, however, lingered long after his physical recovery. Pereira now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which manifests in anxiety when he sees brake lights or passes the accident site near his home.

He recounts the terrifying moments in the ICU, where he often heard the sounds of flatlining patients and their grieving families. The experience left him feeling helpless, but he remained determined to push through the pain, even as he screamed and cried during physiotherapy sessions. His weight dropped from 74kg to 59kg during his two-month hospital stay, but he found strength in the small victories, like regaining the ability to walk and use his hands.

Pereira's story is a stark reminder of the dangers on Singapore's roads, where traffic fatalities reached a 10-year high in 2025. According to the Traffic Police, motorcyclists and pillion riders accounted for 54.8% of all traffic accidents and 53% of deaths, despite making up only 15% of the total vehicle population. The number of accidents involving motorcyclists surged from 3,973 in 2024 to 4,227 in 2025, with casualties rising from 4,510 to 4,844.

Pereira's experience underscores the importance of road safety and the lasting impact of such accidents. Today, he remains cautious in vehicles, asking drivers to slow down and maintain a safe distance. His journey from near-death to recovery has given him a new appreciation for life's simple pleasures, like walking and using his hands. Yet, the psychological scars remain, a constant reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilance on the roads





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