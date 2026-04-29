Suspect in Trump Shooting Took Mirror Selfie Moments Before Attack, DOJ Reveals

New evidence released by the Department of Justice shows Cole Tomas Allen taking a mirror selfie with weapons shortly before attempting to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The suspect is accused of meticulously planning the attack and poses a significant danger to the community.

The Department of Justice has released a chilling new image depicting Cole Tomas Allen , the suspect in the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump , taking a mirror selfie just moments before the attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last Saturday.

The photograph, taken inside Allen’s hotel room at the Washington Hilton on April 25th, 2026, shows the 31-year-old from Torrance, California, fully equipped for the assault. He is seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a striking red tie, alongside an ammunition bag, a shoulder holster containing a firearm, and a sheathed knife. An enhanced version of the original image has also been released by the Department of Justice to provide a clearer view of the suspect’s preparation.

This visual evidence forms a crucial part of the prosecution’s case as they seek to keep Allen in custody pending trial. The newly revealed details, outlined in a court filing by prosecutors, paint a picture of a meticulously planned attack. Investigators discovered that Allen repeatedly monitored President Trump’s movements on the night of the dinner, actively tracking live coverage of the president’s arrival at the Hilton hotel.

Adding to the evidence, pre-scheduled emails containing an attachment labeled “Apology and Explanation” were sent by Allen at approximately 8:30 PM on the night of the event. These emails suggest a premeditated intent and a potential attempt to rationalize his actions. According to Assistant US Attorney Charles Jones, Allen’s actions clearly demonstrate a dangerous intent.

“He intended to kill and fired his shotgun while trying to breach security and attack his target. Put simply, the defendant poses an uncommonly serious danger to the community if released pending trial. The defendant’s lack of criminal history and other personal circumstances do not alter this conclusion. ” The incident unfolded when Allen attempted to bypass security barricades near the hotel ballroom, initiating a shootout with Secret Service agents protecting the event.

A Secret Service officer was struck by a bullet, but thankfully, the bulletproof vest prevented serious injury. President Trump was safely escorted off stage by his security detail and later made a public appearance at the White House, still clad in his tuxedo. He commented on the incident, stating, “When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone.

” He also expressed the initial assessment that Allen appeared to be acting alone. The FBI’s investigation has uncovered further evidence of Allen’s planning, revealing that he reserved a room at the Washington Hilton on April 6th, weeks before the event. He traveled cross-country from California by train, checking into the hotel a day before the dinner and securing a room for the weekend. This demonstrates a deliberate and calculated effort to position himself for the attack.

Allen appeared in court on Monday, facing charges of attempted assassination of the president. His lawyer, Tezira Abe, emphasized his lack of prior criminal record and asserted his presumption of innocence. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine whether Allen will remain in custody. The White House has responded to the shooting, attributing it to a “left-wing cult of hatred.

” The incident has understandably raised serious security concerns, prompting a review of protocols for high-profile events. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to gather evidence and analyze Allen’s motives. The released photograph and the detailed account of his preparations underscore the gravity of the situation and the potential for violence targeting political figures. The case is expected to draw significant public attention and will likely spark debate about security measures and the rhetoric surrounding political discourse





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Donald Trump White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attempted Assassination Cole Tomas Allen Secret Service Shooting Security Breach Department Of Justice FBI Washington DC

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