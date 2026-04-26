Suspect in White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Ranked Targets in Note

Cole Allen, the suspect in the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting, wrote a manifesto ranking potential targets. The attack, which occurred during a high-profile event attended by President Trump, has raised concerns about security and political violence.

US authorities have released details of a disturbing note written by Cole Allen , the suspect in the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The document, shared with US publications, ranked potential targets from highest to lowest priority, though it did not explicitly name President Donald Trump. The attack occurred on April 25, 2026, at the Washington Hilton, where Trump was attending the annual black-tie event. Surveillance footage later posted by Trump showed the gunman attempting to breach a security checkpoint before being detained by Secret Service agents.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, was arrested at the scene and is expected to face federal charges. Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed during an interview on CBS's *Face The Nation* that Allen had traveled from Los Angeles to Washington via Chicago, purchasing firearms in recent years. Blanche stated that while Allen was not cooperating fully, investigators believed he was targeting members of the administration.

The New York Times reported that Allen's note—a 1,000-word manifesto—expressed deep resentment toward Trump and his administration, though it did not mention the president by name. One passage read, *I can no longer allow a traitor to coat my hands with his crimes. * The shooting sent shockwaves through the event, which was attended by Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, and lawmakers.

Chaos erupted as Secret Service agents rushed into the ballroom, prompting attendees to take cover under tables. Trump later recounted the incident at a White House press conference, saying he initially mistook the gunfire for a dropped tray. He also revealed that one officer was shot at close range but was unharmed due to a safety vest.

This attack follows previous attempts on Trump's life, including a 2024 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman killed an audience member and wounded the president. The Washington Hilton, where Saturday's gala took place, was also the site of the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan. Trump condemned the violence, emphasizing the need for security reforms, including his proposed expansion of the White House ballroom.

The White House Correspondents' Association, which invited Trump despite his history of media criticism, has not yet announced whether the event will be rescheduled





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