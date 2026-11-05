Man, 64, bites CNB officer and spits on two others during Marsiling drug raid

A 64-year-old Singaporean man assaulted three Central Narcotics Bureau officers during his arrest in Marsiling on Nov 3, as more than S$55,000 worth of drugs were seized.

A 64-year-old Singaporean man bit a Central Narcotics Bureau officer's thigh and spat on two other officers during his arrest in a Marsiling drug raid, the agency said on Thursday.

The CNB said it arrested the man on Tuesday morning after acting on information received. The operation took place at a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Road. During the arrest, the man struggled violently and attacked an officer, biting his thigh through his jeans, the agency said in a news release. He also spat on two other officers.

Also read About a third of Singaporean singles likely to use GovTech dating platform FirstDate if eligible: Survey

CNB Seizes Significant Drug Haul Worth Over S55000

The CNB seized more than S$55,000, or about US$43,100, worth of drugs in the operation. The haul included more than 1.5kg of cannabis, 166g of Ice and 25g of ecstasy tablets. Officers also seized S$356 in cash and drug paraphernalia. The CNB said the cannabis and Ice seized could potentially feed the addiction of 320 abusers for a week.

Advertisement

Investigations into the man's drug activities are ongoing. He has been referred to the police for further investigations into suspected offences of voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force to deter public servants from carrying out their duties. Assistant Commissioner Ng Khai Song, director of CNB's Intelligence Division, said the agency will not tolerate any acts of violence against its officers. He said officers swiftly took the man down.

We will not hesitate to take firm action against those who threaten or assault our officers who are carrying out their duty, he said. We stand firmly behind our officers and ensure that justice is served without fear or favour, as we remain relentless in bringing down drug offenders. The CNB reminded the public that trafficking in a controlled drug, offering to do so, or carrying out preparatory acts for that purpose is an offence.

CNB Urges Public To Report Suspected Drug Activities

This applies whether the acts are done on a person's own behalf or on behalf of another person, and whether or not that person is in Singapore. The arrest and seizure are part of ongoing efforts by the CNB to disrupt drug supply in Singapore. The agency has urged the public to report any suspected drug activities to the authorities.