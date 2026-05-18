Suspected hate crime shooting at Islamic Center in San Diego leaves three dead

Two teenage gunmen opened fire on the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque and leading to the deaths of the suspects from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. All children from the day school, which supports the mosque, were safe and accounted for.

SAN DIEGO: Two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California, killing three men outside the mosque, one of them a security guard.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 19, were found dead from seemingly self-inflicted gunshot wounds. A day school that is part of the mosque complex was unharmed, and all children were accounted for and safe after the shooting. Authorities are treating it as a hate crime. The attack occurred the week before the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and the annual Haj pilgrimage of Islamic faithful to the holy site of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The Islamic Center, the largest mosque in San Diego County, houses Bright Horizon Academy, a school providing Islamic education. Scores of law enforcement were called, and within four minutes, 50 to 100 police officers from across the San Diego area had converged on the mosque, located in the residential-commercial Clairemont district of California's second-most populous city.

The local population and the Muslim and Jewish communities have become particularly apprehensive due to recent conflicts in the region, especially since the US and Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Iran on Feb 28. A man killed himself after crashing his truck into the largest Jewish temple in Michigan, causing an explosion with fireworks. The synagogue and the Islamic Center both housed a day school.

The Islamic Center in Clairemont is the largest mosque in San Diego County, providing Islamic education through an associated school. The investigation is still underway to find out the motive behind the gun violence





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Hate Crime Active Shooter Situation Islamic Center Shooting San Diego County Attack Occurred Islamic Education Islamic Center In Clairemont Attack Week Before Eid Al-Adha War Across The Region US And Israeli Forces Launched Airstrikes On I Planes Attack Israel And Several Gulf States

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