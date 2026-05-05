SWDA must adopt people-centric approach, track KPIs: MP He Ting Ru

MP He Ting Ru calls for a people-centric approach for the new Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA), emphasizing the need to track KPIs for SkillsFuture and career coaching programs, and address underemployment among persons with disabilities.

Member of Parliament He Ting Ru emphasized the critical need for a people-centric strategy in the operations of the newly established Skills and Workforce Development Agency ( SWDA ) during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, May 5th.

She articulated that the agency’s primary objective should be to generate meaningful employment prospects for workers while simultaneously cultivating a robust and readily available talent pool for businesses. This dual focus, she argued, is essential for sustained economic growth and societal well-being. Ms. He further stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in evaluating the efficacy of existing skills development initiatives, specifically SkillsFuture and career coaching programs.

She proposed the implementation of clearly defined and publicly accessible Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to measure the impact of these programs. These KPIs, according to Ms. He, should encompass metrics such as program participation rates, the length of time individuals remain employed after completing training, and the success rate of post-training job placements. A comprehensive tracking system, coupled with public reporting, would allow for a more informed assessment of program effectiveness and facilitate necessary adjustments to optimize outcomes.

The current lack of readily available data hinders a thorough understanding of whether these substantial investments are yielding the desired results. Beyond the quantitative metrics, Ms. He also highlighted the importance of addressing systemic inequalities within the workforce. She specifically called for increased attention to the issue of underemployment among individuals with disabilities, advocating for proactive measures to ensure they have equal access to fulfilling and appropriately compensated employment opportunities.

She cautioned against a narrow focus solely on sectors exhibiting strong economic potential, arguing that the social sector deserves equal consideration and support. Investing in the social sector not only provides vital services to vulnerable populations but also creates meaningful employment opportunities and contributes to a more inclusive and equitable society. Prioritizing economic growth at the expense of social well-being is a short-sighted approach that ultimately undermines long-term sustainability.

A holistic workforce development strategy must encompass both economic and social considerations, recognizing the interconnectedness of these domains. Furthermore, Ms. He suggested exploring innovative approaches to skills training and career development that cater to the diverse needs of different demographic groups, including those facing unique challenges in the labor market. This could involve tailored programs, mentorship opportunities, and accessible learning resources.

Ms. He’s comments underscore a growing concern regarding the need for a more nuanced and equitable approach to workforce development in Singapore. While SkillsFuture has undoubtedly played a role in upskilling and reskilling the workforce, there is a recognized need to refine its implementation and ensure its benefits are widely distributed.

The call for greater transparency through the publication of KPIs is particularly significant, as it would empower stakeholders – including workers, employers, and policymakers – to make more informed decisions and hold the SWDA accountable for its performance. The emphasis on addressing underemployment among persons with disabilities and promoting the social sector reflects a commitment to creating a more inclusive and socially responsible economy.

Ultimately, the success of the SWDA will depend on its ability to prioritize the needs of individuals, foster collaboration between stakeholders, and adapt to the evolving demands of the labor market. A people-centric approach, coupled with data-driven decision-making and a commitment to equity, is essential for building a resilient and thriving workforce for the future. The agency must move beyond simply filling skills gaps and focus on empowering individuals to reach their full potential and contribute meaningfully to society





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