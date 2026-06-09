Sweden Implements Nationwide Mobile Phone Ban in Schools to Boost Literacy and Reduce Distractions

Sweden is set to ban mobile phones in schools this fall, joining a global movement to reduce screen time in classrooms. The government cites declining reading abilities and aims to promote traditional learning tools. Meanwhile, tech experts warn of the risks of falling behind in digital skills.

Sweden , long known as its advanced integration of digital tools in education, is now leading a reversal by planning to ban mobile phones in schools nationwide starting this fall.

This policy shift is driven by concerns over declining literacy rates and classroom distractions. The centre-right coalition government has prioritized reducing screen time, especially for younger students, and promoting traditional learning materials like books. Lawmaker Joar Forsell noted a drop in reading and writing abilities, stating that books and conventional teaching methods are better for children.

This move aligns with a global trend: Denmark is considering a similar ban, Finland has already restricted mobile device use, and other countries like Spain and South Korea have implemented various screen-reduction measures. In the United States, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced plans to ban screens until second grade and impose daily caps on screen time per grade. Despite being home to tech giants like Spotify and Ericsson, Sweden aims to create more focused learning environments.

The government has allocated 555 million Swedish krona to support the purchase of textbooks and teachers' guides. According to the 2022 OECD PISA results, nearly a quarter of Swedish ninth graders failed to meet basic reading comprehension levels. Cognitive science expert Magnus Haake explained that physical learning materials stimulate motor sensory brain functions and enhance overall learning. Beyond schools, Sweden's public health agency advises parents to model healthy screen habits and establish screen-free zones at home.

At Malmo Borgarskola high school, where phones are already banned during lessons, students place their devices in a "Mobile Hotel" and retrieve them after class. Students reported that phones are a major distraction and that removing them improves concentration. Deputy Headmaster Patrik Sander observed a resurgence of traditional methods like handwriting, which aids memory. Since last summer, Swedish children under two have been limited to non-digital materials, and preschoolers face no requirement to use digital tools.

However, the tech industry warns that digital skills are essential for future jobs, and a lack of such training could lead to skills shortages, reduced public sector innovation, and higher unemployment. Peter Carlsson of Imvi Labs argued that not all screens disrupt learning and that certain software is critical for children with learning difficulties. Yet, at Malmo Borgarskola, the focus remains on textbooks and in-person discussion, as students prepare for exams by analyzing Russian history.

The debate over digital tools in classrooms continues, balancing concerns about attention and literacy with the need to prepare students for a tech-driven world





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