Sweden roar to 5-1 opening win over Tunisia in Monterrey, top Group F

Sweden began their World Cup campaign with a commanding 5-1 victory against Tunisia in Monterrey, featuring goals from Ayari, Isak, Gyokeres and Svanberg, and secured the lead in Group F ahead of Japan and the Netherlands.

Sweden opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion on Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico, delivering a dominant 5-1 triumph over Tunisia that left the Scandinavian side perched at the top of Group F . The match unfolded at the Estadio Monterrey, a venue that soon echoed with the cheers of Swedish supporters as the trio of Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres each found the back of the net, while midfield dynamo Mattias Svanberg added a fourth goal to seal the victory.

The opening burst came just seven minutes into the encounter when Ayari seized an opportunity inside the Tunisian penalty area. The young midfielder struck a powerful right‑footed shot that slipped into the far corner after Tunisia's goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh was caught out of position, giving Sweden an early lead and setting the tone for what would become a relentless offensive display. On the half hour mark, Alexander Isak doubled Sweden's advantage with a composed finish that showcased his predatory instincts.

After a clever pass from Gyokeres, Isak took off on a breakaway, navigating past the Tunisian defence before calmly slotting the ball into the net. The goal not only reinforced Sweden's dominance but also underscored the effective link‑up play between the forward line and the midfield engine room, a combination that would prove decisive throughout the match.

Tunisia managed to restore a sliver of hope just before the break when defender Omar Rekik headed a cross into the net, reducing the deficit to 2-1. The goal, however, did little to disrupt Sweden's rhythm, and the visitors emerged from the halftime interval with a renewed determination to press forward. Just four minutes into the second half, Gyokeres reinforced the Swedish lead by capitalising on a turnover by Tunisian midfielder Ellyes Skhiri on the edge of the penalty area.

The Swedish forward collected the loose ball and fired a low shot that nestled in the bottom corner, reinstating a two‑goal cushion and shifting momentum decisively in Sweden's favour. The Swedish onslaught continued as the clock ticked toward the final ten minutes. Mattias Svanberg, who had been instrumental in orchestrating attacks from midfield, arrived late in the game to make his mark.

Six minutes from full‑time he floated a precise side‑footed strike into the net, extending the lead to 4-1 and sealing what was already an unassailable position. The final act of the night belonged to Ayari, who completed his personal brace with a spectacular strike in stoppage time. The goal, a powerful drive from outside the box that left the goalkeeper with no chance, capped a night of individual brilliance and collective cohesion for Sweden.

With the result, Sweden finished the match on three points, securing the first place in Group F and positioning themselves ahead of Japan and the Netherlands. The comprehensive victory not only boosted morale but also sent a clear message to the rest of the tournament: Sweden possess a potent blend of youthful vigor, technical skill and tactical awareness.

The performance highlighted the depth of the squad, with contributions from the defensive line, midfield and attack, and suggested that the Swedish side could be a serious contender as the competition progresses. The win also provided valuable experience for key players ahead of upcoming fixtures, while offering Tunisia a stark lesson in the importance of defensive organization and capitalising on limited chances in a high‑stakes tournament environment.

The match served as a vivid showcase of World Cup football's drama and excitement, illustrating how a single game can combine early breakthroughs, tactical adjustments, and late‑stage flourish to produce a memorable sporting spectacle





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