Swiss Air Flight Aborts Takeoff in Delhi After Engine Issue; Passengers Injured

A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Delhi to Zurich was forced to abort its takeoff on Sunday, April 26th, due to an engine problem, resulting in injuries to four passengers and one crew member. An investigation is underway.

A Swiss International Air Lines flight from Delhi to Zurich experienced a significant incident early Sunday morning, April 26th, necessitating an aborted takeoff and resulting in injuries to several passengers and a crew member.

The flight, LX147, was in the process of accelerating down the runway when an issue developed with one of the aircraft's engines. While the airline has remained relatively concise in its official statement, initial reports from sources like the Economic Times suggest a more dramatic scenario – that one of the engines actually caught fire during the takeoff roll. This prompted the flight crew to immediately halt the takeoff procedure, prioritizing the safety of everyone on board.

The subsequent evacuation of the Airbus A330 aircraft was not without incident, as four passengers sustained injuries during the process. One crew member also suffered a sprained ankle. The airline has confirmed the incident and stated that a dedicated task force has been established to thoroughly investigate the cause of the engine issue and the circumstances surrounding the emergency evacuation.

The injured passengers were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical attention, and the crew member with the sprained ankle is also receiving care. The aircraft involved was an Airbus A330, carrying a total of 228 passengers, including four infants, and 13 crew members. The situation triggered an immediate emergency declaration at the Delhi airport, leading to a temporary disruption of runway operations.

However, authorities have confirmed that normal runway operations have since been restored, minimizing further delays for other flights. The airline is cooperating fully with airport authorities and relevant investigative bodies to determine the root cause of the problem and prevent similar occurrences in the future. The focus remains on providing support to those affected by the incident and ensuring the highest standards of safety are maintained. Details surrounding the exact nature of the engine issue remain under investigation.

The airline’s initial statement focuses on a general ‘issue’ with the engine, while the Economic Times report points to a fire. Determining the precise sequence of events and the underlying cause will be crucial for the investigation. The source familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity due to not being authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the emergency declaration and the subsequent resumption of runway operations.

This suggests a swift and effective response from airport personnel in managing the situation and mitigating potential disruptions. The incident highlights the critical importance of rigorous aircraft maintenance procedures and the preparedness of flight crews to handle emergency situations. The airline’s commitment to a thorough investigation and the provision of support to those injured demonstrate a responsible approach to aviation safety. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and more information becomes available.

The airline is prioritizing passenger safety and working to minimize any inconvenience caused by this unforeseen event. The incident serves as a reminder of the inherent risks associated with air travel and the dedication of aviation professionals to ensuring the safety of passengers and crew





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Swiss Air Delhi Airport Flight LX147 Engine Failure Emergency Evacuation Zurich Airbus A330 Aviation Incident

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