Swiss Singer Manon's Social Media Activity Raises Departure Speculation

The recent social media activity of Swiss singer Manon, including changing her display name on TikTok and deleting her posts, has sparked suspicion that she may leave global girl group Katseye.

Swiss singer Manon's recent social media activity has raised suspicion that she's about to leave global girl group Katseye . Manon, who has been on hiatus since late February, changed her display name on TikTok from ' Meret Manon ' to 'Manon' and deleted all but three of her posts.

She also archived all her previous reposts, leaving only one video explaining the pronunciation of her name. In response to speculation, some netizens refute Manon's departure, while others think she wants to revamp her look or aesthetic on TikTok. Manon's hiatus was announced through Weverse on February 20, with a joint statement from her agency Hybe and Geffen. Manon's statement clarified that she's healthy and taking care of herself, reaffirming her commitment to the group and fans.

The other Katseye members still list the group's name in their Instagram bios





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Swiss Singer Manon Katseye Departure Speculation Social Media Activity Tiktok Instagram Viva La France Music Festival Pinkpantheress Post-Apocalyptic Music Festival Music Festival In Egypt Meret Manon Manon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea Sees Modest Baby Boom Despite Demographic DeclineSouth Korea is experiencing a slight uptick in birth rates after years of decline, as some couples embrace parenthood despite economic and social challenges. Experts attribute the trend to shifting attitudes among younger generations and government incentives targeting childrearing costs.

Read more »

Woman Breaks Down in Tears After Receiving a Boiled Egg from a Cleaner at OfficeA social media post by user Angelinaksjean on Threads received widespread attention in Malaysia, where a woman shared a photograph of a boiled egg wrapped in tissue paper that was given to her by a cleaner at her office. Many users commented on the cleaner's thoughtful and considerate gesture, with some also sharing their own experiences of receiving heart-warming gifts from colleagues.

Read more »

Man Sentences to Jail for Sending Offensive Pork Slices to Mosques, Provoking HarassmentBill Tan Keng Hwee, 62, orchestrated a malicious plan to irritate and incite trouble among religious communities by sending letters containing pork slices to multiple Islamic places of worship. His aim was to instigate harassment against the woman named C1. Sentenced to a year and three months in jail for three counts of engaging in conduct that wounded the religious feelings of Muslims, Tan will serve his sentence in the Youth Reform Institute. The court's decision serves as a deterrent to those who engage in such unconscionable behavior, threatening the social harmony of a multicultural society.

Read more »

Peptides: Boon or Buzzard? A Rising Concern for Public Health and Legitimate ResearchThe surge in demand for unapproved peptides on social media platforms has led to a rise in imports and consumers turning to the 'grey market' for their fix, despite the potential risks. The industry and regulators need to improve their communication and reach with the public to address these concerns and ensure safety.

Read more »