Switzerland Crush Ten-Man Bosnia With Late Blitz to Lead World Cup Group B

Switzerland surged to a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after a red card in the 80th minute, with substitute Johan Manzambi scoring twice to propel his team to the top of Group B.

Switzerland secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a crucial FIFA World Cup Group B match held at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The game's pivotal moment arrived in the 80th minute when Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic received a red card for a professional foul on Swiss striker Breel Embolo, denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity. This dismissal fundamentally shifted the match's dynamics, as Switzerland, already leading, proceeded to score three more goals in the final ten minutes of regulation and deep into stoppage time.

The win propels Switzerland to the top of Group B with four points, positioning them favorably to advance to the knockout stage for a fourth consecutive World Cup. Johan Manzambi, a 20-year-old substitute introduced in the 71st minute, emerged as the match's decisive figure by scoring two rapid-fire goals. His first came almost immediately, in the 73rd minute, capitalizing on a defensive scramble following a cross from Ruben Vargas.

Manzambi met a loose ball near the penalty spot with a powerful side volley that overwhelmed Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. After Muharemovic's red card, Vargas doubled Switzerland's lead in the 84th minute, finishing calmly after a hold-up play from Embolo. Manzambi then completed his brace in the 90th minute, pouncing on a rebound after another Vargas effort.

Although substitute Ermin Mahmic gave Bosnia a late consolation with a spectacular volley in stoppage time, veteran Granit Xhaka restored Switzerland's three-goal cushion from the penalty spot in the 97th minute. This result highlights Switzerland's resilience and potent attacking options, especially from the bench. Despite a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw in their tournament opener against Qatar, they have shown the ability to dominate and inflict heavy defeats, as seen previously against Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, meanwhile, have now conceded all five of their tournament goals after the 70th minute, exposing a worrying late-game frailty. They must secure a positive result in their final group match against Qatar to have any hope of advancing, but their tentative approach against Switzerland suggests a significant challenge ahead. For Switzerland, the focus now shifts to their concluding group game against Canada, where a point would likely be sufficient to secure progression





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Switzerland Bosnia And Herzegovina World Cup Group B Johan Manzambi Tarik Muharemovic Red Card Football Soccer

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