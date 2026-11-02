Sydney Deploys Armed Response Command With Assault Rifles After Bondi Beach Attack

New South Wales police have launched Australia's first armed response unit, with 250 officers carrying combat assault rifles on high visibility patrols across Sydney. The A$94 million measure follows the Bondi Beach attack that killed 15 people in December.

A new police unit armed with military assault rifles has begun patrolling the streets of Sydney, in an Australia n-first measure set up in response to the Bondi Beach attack last December.

The Armed Response Command will deploy at major events, crowded public spaces, sporting venues and places of worship to conduct high visibility patrols, New South Wales state police said. The move comes after two men opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the famous beach, killing 15 people in an antisemitic attack motivated by Islamic State ideology.

Also read JW Marriott Cam Ranh Bay Opens on Vietnam's Bai Dai Beach

Armed Response Command Costs A$94 Million

The A$94 million unit, equivalent to about $66.08 million or S84.4 million, is composed of 250 police officers armed with Australian combat assault rifles. The measure is the first of its kind in Australia, where the presence of heavily armed police officers is rare. The unit's commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Evans, said the attack showed the danger posed by armed offenders. The tragic events at Bondi demonstrated the devastating consequences when an alleged armed offender attacks innocent people, Evans said.

Advertisement

ARC ensures we have highly trained officers in the right places, with the right equipment, ready to act when seconds matter, he said. Amnesty International Australia said the introduction of heavily armed police patrols in Sydney raised serious questions about the increasing militarisation of policing. The rights group also said the patrols raise questions about the safeguards in place to protect human rights.

The Armed Response Command is expected to appear at large gatherings and sensitive locations across Sydney as part of its high visibility mission. New South Wales state police framed the unit as a rapid-response capability designed to cut the time needed to confront armed threats. The Bondi Beach shooting shocked the country and prompted a review of how police respond to attacks at crowded public sites.

Amnesty International Questions Militarised Policing

Officers in the unit have been trained for rapid deployment and will carry Australian-made combat assault rifles. Police said the unit will operate alongside existing officers rather than replace them, with a focus on crowded and symbolic locations. The December attack targeted a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach, one of Australia's most recognised coastal landmarks. Two men carried out the shooting, which authorities have described as an antisemitic attack motivated by Islamic State ideology.

The death toll of 15 made it one of the deadliest attacks in modern Australian history. The A$94 million funding covers the unit's establishment, equipment and ongoing operations, according to police. The creation of the Armed Response Command marks a shift in a country where heavily armed police patrols have long been uncommon. Amnesty International Australia said it would monitor how the new powers and weapons are used in public spaces.

Advertisement

New Police Unit Sparks Civil Liberties Debate

The group called for clear safeguards to ensure the patrols respect human rights while addressing security risks. Police leaders said the unit's officers are highly trained and will be deployed where crowds are largest and risks are highest. Those locations include major events, sporting venues, places of worship and other crowded public spaces. The unit will conduct high visibility patrols intended to deter potential attackers and reassure the public.

Evans said the ability to act within seconds is central to the unit's purpose and its operating model. The launch places Sydney at the centre of a national debate over policing, public safety and civil liberties. New South Wales authorities said the measure responds directly to the lessons of the Bondi Beach attack. The unit began patrolling on the day the measure was announced, according to police.