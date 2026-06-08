Sylvia Lim's Kovan House Visit Amid Extreme Heat Shows Community Spirit, While Fuel and Religious Issues Dominate Regional Agenda

Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim's house visits in Singapore's sweltering heat reveal residents' generosity with cool drinks, highlighting community bonds during extreme weather. The incident coincides with broader regional political discussions on fuel subsidies in Malaysia and religious building restrictions in Selangor.

SINGAPORE: Recent weather in Singapore has been exceptionally hot and humid, with little relief even in the evenings. Amid these conditions, Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim experienced warm hospitality during house visits in Kovan.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (June 7), Ms Lim shared a video of herself standing under an umbrella as she and her team prepared to begin canvassing at a landed estate. She remarked that while the temperature was officially around 34°C, it felt more like 38°C, and she humorously doubted residents would open their doors in such heat.

Contrary to her expectations, not only did residents welcome her and her team, but they also offered cool drinks to help them stay hydrated. Ms Lim expressed gratitude for the residents' kindness and emphasized the importance of hydration during extreme heat. Social media users echoed her observations, noting the unusually oppressive weather and advising on drinking water and staying safe.

The post also included references to other political news: Sylvia Lim invited the Prime Minister to clarify the selection process for the Attorney-General, with Law Minister Edwin Tong responding that it is already clear, deliberate, and highly structured. In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced his intention to maintain petrol subsidies despite high fuel prices, sparking divided reactions online.

Additionally, Selangor's proposed restrictions on the height of non-Muslim houses of worship have reignited controversy following earlier issues regarding worship in shoplots





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Singapore Sylvia Lim Workers' Party Heatwave House Visits Community Malaysia Petrol Subsidy Anwar Ibrahim Selangor Religious Restrictions Attorney-General Edwin Tong

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