Syria and Jordan Launch Joint Investigation into Deadly Airstrike and Sign 11 Agreements

Syria and Jordan meet in Damascus to address fatal Jordanian airstrikes in Deraa. The two nations sign 11 cooperation deals and establish a joint committee to investigate the October 26 incident.

The foreign ministers of Syria and Jordan convened in Damascus on Monday for their first high-level diplomatic meeting since lethal Jordan ian airstrikes struck civilian areas in southern Syria last month. During this critical summit, both nations announced the formation of a joint investigative committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident while simultaneously signing eleven new bilateral cooperation agreements.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani stated that Jordan demonstrated a clear understanding and openness toward resolving the dispute in Deraa province. The two governments have officially established a joint security and technical committee tasked with determining the precise details of the airstrikes, marking a significant step toward stabilizing relations after a recent diplomatic crisis.

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Jordan maintained that its military operations on October 26 were specifically designed to target Islamic State militants connected to a deadly attack on a church in the province of Karak. However, Syrian authorities reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of seven civilians, including three children, causing significant distress and drawing international attention to the border region.

During a joint press conference with his counterpart Ayman Safadi, Al-Shibani emphasized that work is currently underway to redress the harm caused and to provide compensation for the innocent victims. Safadi renewed his condolences to Al-Shibani and the families of the deceased, asserting that the ties between Syria and Jordan remain strong despite the tragic loss of life.

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The meeting represented a decisive effort to move past a rare diplomatic test for Damascus and Amman. Since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, the two neighbors have significantly expanded their political, economic, and security cooperation, laying the groundwork for the current summit and its outcomes.

Al-Shibani declared that bilateral relations are currently at their strongest point in decades. The two countries signed eleven cooperation documents covering diverse sectors including investment, civil aviation, and food security, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to deepening economic and logistical integration between the two states.

The new agreements also include provisions for cloud seeding projects in the Yarmouk River basin and a proposed railway connection that will link Saudi Arabia to Turkey through Jordan and Syria. These infrastructure and resource initiatives are designed to enhance regional connectivity and improve water resource management for both nations.

Trade volumes between the two countries have nearly tripled in the past year, reaching $330 million. Al-Shibani noted that twenty of Syria's twenty-two ministries are now engaged in direct cooperation with Jordan, reflecting the extensive institutional integration and the rapid pace of economic normalization between the two neighbors.

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Safadi highlighted that both nations are working together to combat drug trafficking, which remains a longstanding security concern along their shared border. This coordinated security effort aims to strengthen border control and disrupt criminal networks that exploit the porous boundary between the two countries.

The Jordanian foreign minister also reaffirmed his country's support for Syria against Israeli attacks, urging international intervention to halt these actions before they push the region towards further escalation. This statement underscores the growing alignment between Damascus and Amman in addressing external security threats in the Middle East.