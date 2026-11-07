Syria Denies Plans to Send Troops to Yemen as Saudi Military Ties Deepen

Syria says it has no plans to send troops to Yemen, while military cooperation with Saudi Arabia under a new defence deal could expand.

Syria has no plans to send troops to Yemen, a Syria n diplomatic source told the state news agency SANA, dismissing reports of a possible deployment. The same source said military cooperation between Syria and Saudi Arabia could eventually expand. The remarks came after Reuters reported on Friday, November 6, that Syria had sent a limited number of military personnel to Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.

The Reuters report cited two Syrian military sources and a senior US official. It said the Syrian personnel were providing military advice and training as the kingdom faces attacks from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis. The Syrian diplomatic source did not dispute that the personnel were in Saudi Arabia.

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Syria Denies Yemen Troop Plans, Confirms Saudi Support

Syria has rejected any plan to deploy troops to Yemen, but it has confirmed that its current cooperation with Saudi Arabia is military in nature. According to the SANA source, the work focuses on training forces, building their capabilities and exchanging military expertise.

The source described the arrangement as a practical exchange rather than a combat role. Syria's stated position is that its engagement is limited to advisory and training activity inside the kingdom, and it has not announced any deployment into the conflict zone in Yemen.

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Syria and Saudi Arabia signed a defence cooperation deal on Wednesday, November 4, during a visit to Riyadh by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. It was his second meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in less than a month. A senior Syrian diplomat described the agreement as 'a broad framework for military cooperation'.

Saudi Arabia Faces Houthi Attacks Since July

Saudi Arabia has been locked in worsening hostilities with the Iran-allied Houthis since July. The source said the fighting intensified when the wider conflict in the Middle East reignited the Yemen war in that month.

Riyadh has since sought both defensive and offensive support from a range of allies. The Syrian personnel reportedly sent to the kingdom are part of that wider effort, although the Syrian source framed their role in terms of training and advice rather than frontline action.

Syria has emerged as a close ally of both Saudi Arabia and the United States since rebels led by Ahmed al-Sharaa toppled Bashar al-Assad, an ally of Iran, in 2024. That shift has reshaped Damascus's security relationships across the region.

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Mecca Pact and Turkey Ratification Explained

The Mecca Pact is a defence agreement signed in Mecca in August by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey. It forms the broader security framework that Syria's cooperation with Riyadh could eventually join.

Turkey ratified the pact on Thursday, November 5, clearing the way for Ankara to provide military support to Riyadh. The Syrian source said the Syria-Saudi cooperation could potentially develop into a mutual defence agreement or into Syria joining the Mecca Pact, depending on the shared interests of both countries.

Coordination Visits and Next Steps for Syria

Coordination visits by Saudi officials to Syria are set to begin next month, which is December. These meetings are the next concrete step in the cooperation process described by the Syrian source.

For now, the Syrian government's public position is that no troops will be sent to Yemen. Any move toward a formal mutual defence agreement or Mecca Pact membership would depend on the outcome of those coordination talks and the interests both governments share.