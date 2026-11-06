Syria Sends Military Experts To Aid Saudi Arabia Against Houthi Threats

Syria deploys trained military personnel to Saudi Arabia for advisory and training roles amid escalating Houthi attacks, following a new defense pact signed between the two nations.

Syria is providing military advice and training support to Saudi Arabia as the kingdom faces intensifying attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels. Two Syria n military sources and a senior United States official confirmed that a limited number of Syria n military personnel have traveled to the kingdom to assist with these efforts. This deployment coincides with a period of worsening hostilities in the region that began in July when the Yemen war was reignited by broader Middle Eastern conflicts.

Military Deployment And Training Mandate

Scores of military personnel from Syria have arrived in Saudi Arabia over the past several weeks to help train Saudi and Yemeni units. According to a senior US official, these advisers and training teams are utilizing their battle-hardened experience from years of Syrian civil war to improve combat effectiveness. The mission focuses on restructuring forces and sharing expertise, although sources indicate the mandate could potentially expand beyond initial advisory roles.

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Joint training exercises are currently underway between Syrian and Saudi forces, with additional sessions planned for both security and defense sectors. A senior Saudi official stated that while the primary goal of the expertise sharing is to restructure Syrian forces, Syrian partners are actively contributing their combat experience against militia groups to assist Riyadh. This operational cooperation represents a significant shift in regional military dynamics following the recent political changes in Damascus.

Diplomatic Positions And Defense Cooperation

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa signed a comprehensive defense pact with Saudi Arabia on Wednesday during his visit to Riyadh. This agreement specifically includes provisions for advisory support, training, and the exchange of military expertise. The meeting marked al-Sharaa's second encounter with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in less than a month, signaling a deepening strategic alliance between the two nations.

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In response to reports of military deployments, a senior Syrian diplomat described suggestions of active combat roles as premature, emphasizing that Syria's focus remains on internal security and reconstruction. However, the diplomat acknowledged that the recently signed defense agreement serves as a broad framework for military cooperation. This pact was signed alongside several other memorandums of understanding aimed at fostering economic and agricultural ties between the two countries.

Economic Aid And Regional Security Context

The diplomatic engagement also resulted in substantial financial commitments from Saudi Arabia to support Syria's recovery. The Saudi Fund for Development signed six agreements with Syria's Finance Ministry to provide concessional development loans worth over $403 million. These funds are intended to support development and service sectors in a country that has struggled to revive its economy since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

The economic lifeline comes as Syria faces a reconstruction bill estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars. Washington has urged Damascus to move cautiously regarding military involvement, warning that any deployment to help in the Yemen war risks embroiling the country in a wider regional conflict. Despite this caution, discussions are underway to study Syria's potential entry into the Mecca defense pact, which was signed in August between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Escalating Houthi Threats And Next Steps

The urgency of the military cooperation stems from Houthi actions that have targeted Saudi airports and oil facilities with missiles. In response, Saudi Arabia has launched airstrikes in support of its Yemeni allies, while the Houthis have seized territory from government-controlled areas in some regions. This ongoing instability has prompted Riyadh to seek both defensive and offensive support from a range of international allies.

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Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani recently stated at a conference in Bahrain that Syria considers the security of the Arab Gulf part of its regional security responsibilities. The Syrian stance emphasizes standing by Gulf governments against cross-border militia challenges. As joint training exercises continue and defense frameworks expand, the region watches closely to see if this cooperation will evolve into a broader defense alliance involving Turkey and other regional partners.