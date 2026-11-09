Tabitha Yeo finishes fourth at Youth Olympics after bronze match loss

Singapore archer Tabitha Yeo secured fourth place at the Dakar Youth Olympics on Nov 9, losing the bronze medal match to Spain's Sandra Perez Cumbreras in a tight final set.

Singapore archer Tabitha Yeo finished in fourth place during the girls' individual event at the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Nov 9. The 17-year-old student from Temasek Polytechnic secured a spot in the semi-finals, defying expectations as the lowest-ranked competitor in the bracket.

Bronal Match Details and Outcome

Tabitha Yeo lost the bronze-medal play-off to Sandra Perez Cumbreras of Spain with a score of 6-4 at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium. Cumbreras, aged 16, clinched the deciding set 29-28 after the two archers had won one set each and drawn two sets. Archery matches award two points for a set win, where each athlete shoots three arrows. A tie in a set results in one point each for both competitors.

Also read Youth Olympic Games: How Singapore has fared so far and what’s ahead in coming days

Path to Semi-Finals and Rankings

Tabitha Yeo entered the knockout stage after placing seventh in the ranking round. She defeated Egypt's Nouray Elsayed 6-0 in the quarter-finals. In the earlier rounds, she overcame Australia's Ella Yang 6-0 and Mexico's Maya Casa Lara 6-5. Her semi-final match against Whang Ye-eun of the United States ended 6-5 after a one-arrow shoot-off, following a 5-5 deadlock after five sets.

Player Reflections and Emotional Response

Tabitha Yeo expressed disappointment in tears after the match but stated she had no regrets from the Youth Olympics. She described herself as very tired but proud of fighting to the last arrow. The psychology student noted that she learned she is stronger than she thought and will apply this lesson to future competitions. She emphasized that she left everything on the shooting line during her campaign.

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Tournament Context and Singapore Performance

Turkey's Dunya Yenihayat won the gold medal by defeating Whang Ye-eun 6-5 in the final. Earlier at the Dakar Youth Olympics, Singapore won a gold and a silver medal. Wushu exponent Ng Zhe Nin, aged 16, won gold in the women's taijiquan combined event on Nov 3. Table tennis player Loy Ming Ying, also aged 16, earned silver in the women's singles event two days later.

Team Composition and Historical Context

Singapore is represented by 14 athletes at these Games, competing in archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis, and wushu. Tabitha Yeo previously won gold in the mixed recurve team event with Li Yue Long at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand. Her fourth-place finish adds to Singapore's medal tally at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.