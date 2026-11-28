Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an of the Kuomintang won re-election on Nov 28, 2026, defeating China critic Puma Shen of the Democratic Progressive Party in a tight race. Shen conceded defeat as nearly complete results showed Chiang with about 53.8 per cent of the vote to Shen's 45.6 per cent.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an was re-elected on Nov 28, 2026 after a nail-biting race against China critic Puma Shen in local elections held across the island democracy.

With votes from 1,606 of 1,790 polling stations counted, or almost 90 per cent, Chiang had about 53.8 per cent of the vote to Shen's 45.6 per cent, according to the electoral authorities. Shen took the stage in front of thousands of supporters less than four hours after polling stations closed to concede defeat in the race that gripped the island. The result is already out - I lost, Shen told the crowd, confirming that Chiang had won.

Also read Scoot Direct Flights to Chiang Rai Open Access to Thailand's Northern Treasures

Chiang and Shen Battle for Taipei

Chiang, 47, is a rising star in the Kuomintang party (KMT), which favours closer relations with China, and is seen as a potential future presidential candidate. Shen, 44, was the underdog in the race for Taipei. The capital has long been a traditional KMT stronghold in northern Taiwan, along with New Taipei and Taoyuan cities.

Advertisement

After winning easily four years ago, Chiang faced a tougher contest against Shen, who was seeking to become the capital's first Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayor in nearly 30 years. Voter surveys in the weeks leading up to election day showed Shen closing in on Chiang, or even slightly ahead of his KMT rival. Shen, a criminologist and former civil defence activist, became a lawmaker in 2024 and was an outspoken critic of Chinese interference operations against Taiwan.

He was accused by Beijing of being a separatist and barred from entering the country. China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Shen, with no experience of election campaigning and low recognition among voters, was given little chance of success when he entered the race six months ago.

Shen Builds Strong Support in Taipei

But his savviness on social media and on the stump whipped up a frenzy of support in Taipei and across the island, attracting many voters fed up with traditional politics. Chiang supporter Chris Hsing, 50, was one of several hundred gathered outside the mayor's campaign office, where she watched a livestreamed vote count showing her candidate heading to victory.

Hsing, who works in the production industry, said she had been worried that Shen's huge support during the campaign had put Chiang in a dangerous position. In the end, Taipei voters saw what the mayor has done, so they will continue to let him stay in this position and keep working hard for everyone, Hsing said, cradling her pet dog.

Advertisement

Taiwan's local elections are held every four years and will decide the winners of about 11,000 positions, including mayors and magistrates, across its 22 cities and counties. Candidates campaigned relentlessly for weeks, posing for selfies in night markets, waving from the back of pick-up trucks and going on talk shows in a bid to win over voters on issues ranging from transport and childcare to urban renewal.

Taiwan Local Elections Impact KMT and DPP

The government warned that China had used a range of tactics to try to influence the outcome of the elections, including cognitive warfare and transnational repression. The KMT was defending the 14 city and county seats it won in 2022. President Lai Ching-te's DPP was seeking to improve on the five seats it holds. While Shen staged a very innovative campaign, Chiang secured enough support from the city's more senior, conservative population, Albert Tzeng, a former KMT adviser, told AFP.

Those KMT voters were underestimated in polls because of their reluctance to express their political preferences, Tzeng said. The interesting part is that the strongest force that mobilised them to vote is not the campaign of the KMT, but the reaction to the aggressive presence of Shen's supporters, he said. Shen's political future in the DPP looks more promising despite the loss, after showing his broad appeal among voters across the island.

The results will buoy the KMT ahead of the 2028 elections when it will seek to win back the presidency that has been held by the DPP for the past 10 years. However, analysts have cautioned that local elections are not a reliable predictor of how people might vote in 2028, with history showing repeatedly that it can be the reverse.