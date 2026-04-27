Taiwan Bus Driver Breaks Down in Tears After Argument with Passenger

A bus driver in New Taipei City, Taiwan, was overcome with emotion after a dispute with a passenger who missed her stop due to not pressing the stop button. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral and sparked a discussion about passenger behavior and the pressures faced by public transport workers.

A deeply upsetting incident unfolded on a public bus in New Taipei City, Taiwan , last Friday, capturing the frustration and emotional toll faced by frontline transportation workers.

A bus captain, identified only by his role, was reduced to tears after a heated exchange with a middle-aged female passenger over a seemingly minor issue – the failure to press the stop button. The incident, documented in a viral video shared on the social media platform Threads by user Wjsscc. _.830, has sparked widespread discussion and sympathy for the driver.

The video, which quickly amassed over 3,500 likes and 960 shares by Monday afternoon, depicts a tense confrontation aboard bus route 38. The passenger claimed she had properly scanned her card for payment but hadn't activated the stop request, resulting in her missing her intended destination. The driver, attempting to explain the system’s functionality, pointed out that the LED indicator for stop requests hadn’t illuminated, leaving him unaware of her desire to disembark.

He emphasized the impossibility of anticipating passenger needs without the explicit signal of a button press. The argument escalated as the passenger accused the driver of being aggressive, while he pleaded with her and other passengers not to unfairly target him. He even requested that other riders demonstrate the stop button’s operation to prove his point, highlighting the simple mechanism required for a smooth and efficient journey for everyone.

The driver’s distress became increasingly apparent as he repeatedly stated, “Please don’t bully the bus driver,” and, in a poignant moment, referred to himself in the third person, revealing he had underlying heart problems. This plea for understanding was met with a surprising counter-claim from the passenger, who revealed her own history of heart issues and a prior surgery. The driver responded by stating he too required surgery, adding another layer of vulnerability to the already fraught situation.

The emotional weight of the encounter proved overwhelming, and the driver ultimately left his seat, slumped over the steering wheel, and broke down in tears. The video concludes with the passenger attempting to offer comfort, but the driver remains visibly distraught. This incident underscores the pressures faced by public transport employees who are often subjected to the frustrations of passengers and the demands of a challenging work environment.

The bus operator, responding swiftly to the incident, immediately instructed the driver to return to the station for rest and recuperation. Gu Zhuolun, the assistant manager of the bus company, confirmed this to local media outlets, including TVBS.

Furthermore, the chairman of the bus operator has pledged to award the driver a bonus upon his return to work, as a gesture of support and encouragement. This decision reflects a recognition of the driver’s dedication and the emotional strain he endured. The viral video has ignited a broader conversation about passenger etiquette and the importance of treating public transport workers with respect and empathy.

Many online commenters have expressed outrage at the passenger’s behavior and praised the driver’s professionalism in the face of adversity. The incident serves as a stark reminder that even seemingly minor interactions can have a significant emotional impact, and that kindness and consideration are essential for fostering a positive and harmonious public transport experience.

The company’s response, offering both immediate support and a future reward, demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of its employees and a desire to create a more supportive work environment. This situation highlights the need for greater public awareness regarding the challenges faced by those who provide essential public services





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Taiwan Bus Driver Passenger Dispute Emotional Distress Public Transport Viral Video

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