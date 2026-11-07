Taiwan Shuts Papua New Guinea Office and Ends LNG Purchases Over Chinese Pressure

Taiwan closed its Port Moresby office and stopped buying LNG from Papua New Guinea, citing Chinese pressure. The US expressed deep concern over Beijing's intimidation campaign.

Taiwan said on Friday, November 6, 2026, that it had decided to shut its representative office in Papua New Guinea and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country.

Taipei blamed Chinese pressure for the decision. Taiwan's foreign ministry said Papua New Guinea had repeated previous demands that staff leave its office in Port Moresby within a set deadline. Port Moresby had also pushed for the office's permanent closure. In July, Papua New Guinea's foreign minister said it had decided to close Taiwan's representative office, winning praise from China.

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The office had, however, remained open in the interim before the final directive forced a complete withdrawal. The foreign ministry said Papua New Guinea's actions reflect China's continued use of political pressure and economic influence to interfere in other countries' diplomatic decisions. It added that Beijing seeks to suppress Taiwan's international space. The office closure marks the end of fluctuating diplomatic arrangements.

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Papua New Guinea briefly had diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1999 before shifting to representative status. A State Department spokesperson said the United States was deeply concerned by reports that Papua New Guinea had unilaterally ordered the office closed. The spokesperson called it yet another example of Beijing's intimidation campaign against Taiwan and its supporters around the world. Neither the Papua New Guinea nor the Chinese foreign ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Pacific has long been an area for diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan. Beijing views Taiwan as its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state. Taiwan's government rejects that position. Taipei maintains it is the victim of coercion.

Taiwan halts LNG purchases from Papua New Guinea

Taiwan's foreign ministry also said it had stopped buying LNG from Papua New Guinea through the spot market. In the first half of 2026, purchases were planned for about 500,000 metric tons. The purchases accounted for roughly one-third of Papua New Guinea's total LNG exports. Taiwan will not sign any new spot natural gas purchase contracts with the country, the ministry added.

Taiwan has long been an important market for Papua New Guinea's natural gas exports. The ministry said the change in procurement policy will have a substantive impact on Papua New Guinea's natural gas exports and foreign exchange earnings. The sudden stop in procurement will directly impact the country's export volumes and reduce its foreign exchange earnings. This creates immediate financial pressure on the Pacific nation's energy sector.

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Taiwan maintains only twelve formal diplomatic ties

Taiwan currently maintains formal diplomatic ties with only twelve countries worldwide. Just three of those are located in the Pacific Islands region: Palau, Tuvalu, and the Marshall Islands.

Additionally, Taipei operates a representative office in Fiji, which remains open despite the recent loss in Port Moresby. The erosion of diplomatic support in the Pacific underscores the increasingly difficult environment for Taiwan. As China continues to expand its economic and diplomatic influence in the region, Taipei faces mounting challenges. Taiwan must sustain its global presence and protect trade interests from external political interference.