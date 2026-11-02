Taiwan Coast Guard Minister Kuan Bi-ling Urges Independent Ocean Surveys Amid China Harassment

Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council head Kuan Bi-ling calls for self-reliant maritime surveys and more equipment to counter China's grey-zone harassment and patrols near the island.

Taiwan must control its own maritime information and carry out its own ocean surveys, the minister in charge of the Coast Guard said on Monday, as China continued patrols and research ship activity near the island.

Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the Coast Guard, made the call at a sea drone forum in the southern city of Tainan. China on Saturday said it had sent another Coast Guard patrol into the waters off Taiwan's east coast. China's military also operates around Taiwan on an almost daily basis, and Taiwan has reported several incidents this year of Chinese research ships sailing near the island.

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Taiwan Ocean Surveillance and Resources

Taiwan has complained of a stepped up harassment campaign by China to assert sovereignty and jurisdiction claims over its waters using both Coast Guard and scientific research ships. China recognises no sovereignty claims by Taiwan. Speaking at the forum, Kuan said Taiwan's resources, energy, and the transport of supplies all depend on the ocean. She said Taiwan also sits on one of the most important shipping routes in the global supply chain.

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"Therefore, protecting these waters concerns not only the daily lives of Taiwan's people but also global economic development," she said. She added that Taiwan faces many challenges, "including the threat of grey-zone harassment". Grey-zone harassment refers to China's activities that stop short of outright combat but are designed to pressure and wear out Taiwan's forces. To counter those risks, Kuan said the Coast Guard needs more equipment and more comprehensive intelligence to spot threats earlier and respond more effectively.

"We maintain that Taiwan's ocean must be surveyed by ourselves, and that we must master our own information," she said. Taiwan's democratically elected government says China has no jurisdiction over any of its waters. Taiwan says China is in breach of international law by trying to prove otherwise with its patrols. Taiwan also says China has been harassing merchant shipping with radio messages in waters that are not under Chinese jurisdiction.

Chinese Patrols and Regional Security

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says it would prefer "peaceful reunification". The latest Chinese Coast Guard patrol off Taiwan's east coast was announced by China on Saturday. Kuan's remarks underline Taipei's push to treat maritime surveying as a matter of national security. She argued that without independent data, Taiwan cannot reliably monitor Chinese vessel movements or protect key undersea cables and shipping lanes.

The Coast Guard has sought more drones and sensor systems to track vessels in waters near Taiwan. The sea drone forum in Tainan focused on how unmanned systems can help with surveillance and emergency response. China's patrols and research ship deployments have increased pressure on Taiwan's forces, which must respond to frequent incursions. Taiwan's government says it will continue to defend its waters in line with international law.