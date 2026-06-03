Taiwan Demands Japan, Philippines Respect Its Rights in Maritime Boundary Talks Overlapping EEZ

Taiwan has formally asked Japan and the Philippines to respect its sovereign rights and territorial claims during their upcoming maritime boundary negotiations, as the area in question overlaps with Taiwan's exclusive economic zone. The move follows China's deployment of coast guard ships near Taiwan in opposition to the talks, accusations Beijing has no right to represent Taiwan, and a statement from Japan that any deal would not bind third parties.

Tensions in the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea have escalated following an announcement by Japan and the Philippines that they will commence formal negotiations to delimit their maritime boundary .

Taiwan, asserting its sovereign rights over overlapping exclusive economic zones, has issued a formal demand to both nations to respect its territorial claims during these talks. The dispute highlights the complex web of maritime claims in the Western Pacific, where multiple nations assert rights over resource-rich waters. At the heart of the issue is the planned bilateral negotiation between Tokyo and Manila.

The two countries stated their intention last month to define the limits of their exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and continental shelf "in accordance with international law," specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, the area under discussion reportedly overlaps with waters Taiwan claims as part of its own 200-nautical-mile EEZ off its eastern coast.

In response, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared that its representative offices in Japan and the Philippines will actively seek confirmation from both governments. The ministry insists that the entire negotiation process and any final agreements must not infringe upon the sovereign rights Taiwan enjoys under international law. It emphasized that Taiwan's sovereignty over its territory and the adjacent waters is "indisputable" and called on Japan and the Philippines to fully consider its rights and interests as they proceed.

Adding a layer of geopolitical complexity, China has also condemned the Japan-Philippines talks. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and asserts broad maritime claims in the region, viewed the bilateral negotiation as a challenge to its interests. Earlier this week, China responded by deploying coast guard vessels into waters off Taiwan's east coast. This action was widely seen as a direct pressure tactic linked to the maritime boundary talks.

Taiwan's foreign ministry rebuked Beijing, stating that China has no right to speak on Taiwan's behalf regarding this issue. It further accused China of attempting to undermine regional peace and stability through the use of its coast guard and military power projection, vowing that Taiwan "will not tolerate" such actions. The situation underscores how smaller nations like Taiwan navigate between the assertiveness of China and the diplomatic maneuvers of other regional powers.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Minoru Kihara, attempted to downplay the third-party impact, stating that any maritime boundary agreement between Japan and the Philippines would "not be legally binding on third parties.

" Nevertheless, Taiwan's proactive diplomatic engagement signals its intent to be formally recognized as a stakeholder in regional maritime governance, despite its limited international space





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taiwan Japan Philippines Maritime Boundary Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ UNCLOS South China Sea East China Sea Sovereignty China Coast Guard Regional Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric Vehicle Sales Soar in Philippines Amid Soaring Petrol PricesThe Philippines has seen a 36 per cent jump in electric vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2026, with motorists seeking alternatives to soaring petrol prices.

Read more »

Chinese aircraft carrier held drills in east of Philippines, Japan saysTOKYO — The Chinese navy was spotted conducting aircraft carrier drills in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines last week, Japan's defence ministry said in a bulletin on Monday (June 1).

Read more »

Philippines Campaigns for UN Security Council Seat with Focus on Regional Stability and ASEAN UnityThe Philippines is vying for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2027-2028, emphasizing priorities like Myanmar, climate change, and international law while avoiding South China Sea disputes to maintain balanced relations with China and the US. Analysts suggest a win could elevate ASEAN's collective influence but note the limitations faced by non-permanent members.

Read more »

Philippines' UN Security Council bid could amplify ASEAN voice on global issues: AnalystsThe United Nations General Assembly will vote on Jun 3 to elect new non-permanent members to the UN Security Council for two-year terms beginning in 2027. The Philippines and Kyrgyzstan are vying to fill the vacant Asia-Pacific seat, with Manila mounting a high-profile campaign for the position.

Read more »