Taiwan DPP Nominates Puma Shen as Taipei Mayor Candidate

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Taiwan has nominated lawmaker Puma Shen as its candidate for Taipei mayor. Shen is sanctioned by China for his support for "separatism", but his nomination will still challenge the current mayor from the opposition party in upcoming elections.

Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen speaks at an event in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec 8, 2024. TAIPEI - Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) nominated lawmaker Puma Shen on Wednesday (May 13) as its candidate for Taipei mayor, a man who has been sanctioned by China for what Beijing has described as his support for "separatism".

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, holds key mayoral and county chief elections in November, which while mostly focusing on local issues will offer a gauge of party support ahead of the next presidential vote in early 2028. Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an from Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) will present Shen a stiff challenge given opinion polls have favoured Chiang's chances at re-election





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